Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Growth Factors and Professional In-Depth Analysis 2020-2026||GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited,  Immutep

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026
Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.
Market Drivers
- Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide
- Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease
- The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position
- Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population
- Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market
Market Restraints
- High cost involved in the treatment
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market
- Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment
Major Insights of the Report
- To describe and forecast the Parkinson’s Disease market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Save and reduce Parkinson’s Disease carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Parkinson’s Disease Market
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Parkinson’s Disease Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Parkinson’s Disease market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market
By Type
- Drug-induced parkinsonism
- Vascular parkinsonism
- Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)
- Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)
- Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)
- Multiple system atrophy (MSA)
- Idiopathic Parkinson’s
- Others
By Mechanism of Cation type
- Dopamine agonists
- Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors
- Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors
- Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist
By Drug Type
- Amantadine
- Safinamide
- Brivaracetam
- Pimavanserin
- Carbidopa and levodopa
- Rivastigmine tartrate
- Rotigotine
- Ferampanel
- Apomorphine hydrochloride
- Pramipexole
- Others
By Therapy
- Medication
- Deep brain stimulation
- Others
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Sublingual
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients
- In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications
