Global Palm Oil Market | Competitive Insights with Key Driving factors and Top Players (2018-2022)

Vegetable oil is an organic and natural cooking oil, produced by removal of oil from vegetable & fruit plant components, normally seeds. As per product types, vegetable oil can be classified into soybean, sunflower seed, rapeseed and palm oil. Vegetable oils is rich in Vitamin E and is used for various purposes such as hydrogenated oils, food ingredient, pet food additive, source of fuel and as a raw material in various industries.

Palm oil is a product type of vegetable oil, extracted from the reddish pulp of palm oil fruits. For oil & gas industry, it is supplied as in the crude form that is without being refined or processed. In comparison with other types of vegetable oils, palm oil consumption provides benefits to its consumer such as improving energy levels, enhancing vision, maintaining hormonal balance and so on. It is also rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and various nutrients including vitamin K, omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids and several lipids. Food, cosmetic, detergents and chemical industry are the major end users of palm oil market. Two major types of palm oil are Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO).

Indonesia emerged as a major region for the palm oil market, due to increased consumption of palm oil by the population, growth in the regional palm oil manufacturers and increased palm oil planted area allotted by the government.

The global palm oil market is expected to grow with rising global population, increasing biofuels production, increasing fresh fruits bunches yields, accelerating economic growth and growing application in various markets. Key trends of this market includes rising demand for red palm oil, increasing sustainable palm oil production and growing shift towards palm crop transplanting.

However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including consumption of soybean oil in developing countries, stringent regulations, weather uncertainties and retail consolidations.

The report “Global Palm Oil Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Columbia and European Union along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Wilmar International Limited, PT Astra International, Tbk (AALI), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Vegetable Oil

1.2 Palm Oil

2. Vegetable Oil Market Analysis

2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume Forecast

2.2 Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Region

2.3 Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Product Types

2.4 Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

2.5 Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Region

2.6 Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Product Types

2.7 Vegetable Oil Exports Volume Forecast

2.8 Vegetable Oil Exports Volume by Region

2.9 Vegetable Oil Imports Volume Forecast

2.10 Vegetable Oil Imports Volume by Region

3. Global Palm Oil Market Analysis

3.1 Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

3.2 Palm Oil Production Volume by Region

3.3 Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

3.4 Palm Oil Consumption Volume by Region

3.5 Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

3.6 Palm Oil Exports Volume by Region

3.7 Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

3.8 Palm Oil Imports Volume by Region

3.9 Palm Oil Production Volume by Product Type

3.9.1 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

3.9.2 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

3.9.3 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume by Region

4. Regional Palm Oil Market Analysis

4.1 Indonesia

4.1.1 Indonesia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.1.2 Indonesia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Indonesia Palm Oil Export Volume Forecast

4.1.4 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area

4.1.5 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast

4.1.6 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

4.1.7 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.2 Malaysia

4.2.1 Malaysia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.2.2 Malaysia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2.3 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by States

4.2.4 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast

4.2.5 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by Stakeholders

4.2.6 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

4.2.7 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.3 India

4.3.1 India Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.3.2 India Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

4.4 Columbia

4.4.1 Columbia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.4.2 Columbia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

4.5 European Union

4.5.1 European Union Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.5.2 European Union Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

