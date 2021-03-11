Global Nutritional Food Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players -Abbott Laboratories, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited, Health Food Manufacturers’ Association

Global nutritional food market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among people globally and surging preference for fortified food products.

Covid-19 Impact On Nutritional Food Market

The COVID-19 pandemic have drastically changed the food consumption pattern of the living being, which is counted as 8 out 10 people have changed their ways of eating habits and have incorporated nutritional enriched food products in their day to day life.

For instance,

According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 Food and Health Survey 85% of Americans have changed the food they eat and the ways of how they prepare that food crediting to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The burst of pandemic panic complements a steady rise in healthy food consumption and their sales that investors have largely overlooked amid the financial debacles of better-known food incorporated with vitamins and minerals, fish oil and probiotics, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Nutritional Food Market

By ingredients the global nutritional food market is segmented into minerals, anti-oxidants, fibers & carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and probiotics & prebiotics.

On the basis of health the global nutritional food market is segmented into allergies, bone & joint, glucose management, cancer, cardiovascular, maternal & infant, and skin.

On the basis of application the global nutritional food market is segmented into sports, pediatric, veterinary, medical, and personalized.

On the basis of end-user the global nutritional food market is segmented into dairy, confectionery, ambulatory centers, homecare settings, and hospitals.

On the basis of geography, global nutritional food market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Growing Incidence Of Lifestyle Related Diseases

Urbanization And Food Industry Advertising

Dietary Restrictions

Food Allergies

Emerging Countries

Market Insights in the Report

Conclusion:

