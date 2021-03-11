Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis To 2021 – 2026|| Top Players-CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health

Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are

Accuray Incorporated;

Alma IT Systems;

Ampronix;

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION;

Capsa Healthcare;

Carestream Health;

Carl Zeiss AG;

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation;

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY;

Hologic, Inc.;

And Many More……

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient pool suffering from various disorders requiring imaging diagnostic procedures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Direct Digital Radiography

Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography

Others

Medical Imaging Workstations MarketBy Components

Visualization Software

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Others

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Usage Mode

Thin Client

Thick Client

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Review

Advanced Imaging

3D Imaging

Others

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Clinical Specialty Type

Oncology

Cardiology

General Imaging/Radiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Orthopedics

Liver

Neuro

Breast Health

Urology

Others

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they have acquired Carestream Health’s “Healthcare Information System” operations. This acquisition will improve Philips’ current offering for radiology imaging systems ensuring better management of data, operations in imaging systems along with expanding the service offerings to a greater geographical presence.

In February 2019, Synopsys, Inc. announced the launch of “Simpleware ScanIP Medical” in the European region after they had received the CE marking for the same. This approval will enhance the reputation of Synopsys and would expand the application of this software for use in pre-surgical planning and converting the files from a medical device to an output system.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

