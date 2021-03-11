Global Laser Shock Peening Services Market 2021-28 thriving growth with LSP Technologies, Inc., ZAL GmbH, Kunshan Carthing Precision, Curtiss-Wright, ALPhANOV

Laser peening is a mechanical surface enhancement process, not a heat treatment. We use a high-energy pulsed laser beam to generate shock waves that propagate through the target material and produce compressive residual stresses.

Laser peening uses high-energy laser pulses to peen metal surfaces for improved material characteristics. Peening is a cold-working, mechanical process that imparts beneficial stresses into a material through compressive surface hardening.

While traditional peening methods rely on the brute kinetic force of hammer blows or projectile shots, laser peening employs high-energy laser pulses to produce confined plasma bursts that direct compressive stress waves into target material. As a mechanical cold-work process, laser peening is distinct from other laser-material processes that rely on thermal energy to induce heating or melting.

LSP Technologies, Inc., ZAL GmbH, Kunshan Carthing Precision, Curtiss-Wright, ALPhANOV, Tyrida Optical Electric Technology, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, HiLASE, Lambda Technologies Group, Westinghouse Electric

By product type:-

High Energy, Low Repetition Rate Lasers, Intermediate Energy, Intermediate Repetition Rate Lasers, Low Energy, High Repetition Rate Lasers

By Application:-

Manufacturing Industries, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Medical, Recreational Sports

The Global Laser Shock Peening Services Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

