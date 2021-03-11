Global Forceps and Spatulas Market Rising Trends and Technology 2021 to 2026||KUMPULAN SAINTIFIK KSFE, Hebson, Uteshiya Medicare, Bharat Surgical Co, Jay Shakti Industries., Surgical Hub
Global forceps and spatulas market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Advancement in technology and increasing minor surgeries are the factor for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global forceps and spatulas market are Fisher Scientific UK Ltd, Paramount Industries, KUMPULAN SAINTIFIK KSFE, Hebson, Uteshiya Medicare, Bharat Surgical Co, Jay Shakti Industries., Surgical Hub., gpcmedical.com., Dolphin Surgicals, Merck KGaA, Sai Scientific., NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORPORATION, jindalmedical.com., VWR International, LLC., BHATT SURGICALS, TAITRA, Surtex Instruments Limited., Mentok Healthcare Private Limited, SISCO, Stringray Surgical Products, LLC among others.
Market Drivers
Rising demand for surgical tools will drive the growth of this market
Growing healthcare expenditure also augments the market growth
Increasing surgical procedures contributes as a factor enhancing this market growth
Growing demand for reusable surgical equipment drives the growth of the market
Market Restraints
Strict government policies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
Dearth of proper reimbursement if surgical equipment will also hamper the market growth
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global forceps and spatulas market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Segmentation: Global Forceps and Spatulas Market
By Type
Trulla Spatulas
Taper Blade Spatulas
Nuffield Spatulas
Porcelain Spatulas
Micro Spatulas
Sterile Spatulas
Double Spatulas or Spoon Spatulas
Taper Blade Spatulas
Other
By Spatula Material
Polystyrene or Nylon
Polypropylene and PTFE or Porcelain
Stainless Steel
Nickel
By Forceps Types
Disposable Forceps
Reusable PTFE- coated Forceps
Stainless Steel Forceps
Dissecting Forceps
Tissue Forceps
Iris Forceps
Pointed Forceps
Filter Forceps
Other
By Application
Neurosurgery
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries
Wound Closure
Urology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Thoracic Surgery
Microvascular Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Laparoscopy
Other
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2019, Hu-Friedy announced the launch of their new ATLAS FORCEPS which are specially designed so they can help the clinicians to perform difficult extractions easily. They are made with high quality surgical stainless steel and also maintain the instrument in opening position & decrease hand manipulation during surgeries. This range contains 14 forceps in both apical and standard styles
In November 2016, PENTAX Medical announced the launch of their new bipolar hot hemostasis forceps HemoStat WideCup which is specially designed so they can control the bleeding during endoscopic therapy procedures. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the endoscopic therapy portfolio and is will be very beneficial as they can easily control the bleeding
