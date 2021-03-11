Global Electric (E)-Bus Market 2020 – Benefits, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2027| Top Players- BYD Motors Inc., YUTONG, Proterra., VDL BUS & COACH BV

The Electric (E)-Bus Market business report makes available a thoughtful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis taking into account major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report is sure to offer brilliant solution to the challenges and problems faced by Global Electric (E)-Bus Industry. This market report comprises of extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Global Electric (E)-Bus Market research report also displays the key developments in the Electric (E)-Bus Market with respect to current scenario and the approaching advancements.

Market Insights

Electric (E)-bus market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.65% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on electric (E)-bus provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing preferences towards emission free as well as energy efficient mass transit solutions, decreasing prices of battery, adoption of clean fuel acts, technological advancement and rising demand of high end-batteries which will likely to accelerate the growth of the electric (E)-bus market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising number of electrification of public transport with the help of government which will bring immense opportunities for the growth of the electric (E)-bus market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of development along with unavailability of charging infrastructure and limited battery capacity are acting as market restraints for electric (E)-bus in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Major Market Players Covered in The Electric (E)-Bus Market Are:

The major players covered in the electric (E)-bus market report are BYD Motors Inc., YUTONG, Proterra., VDL BUS & COACH BV, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc., CAF, Ebusco, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., ANKAI, Blue Bird Corporation., GILLIG LLC, Lion Electric, Tata Motors., ASHOK LEYLAND, Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., Olectra Greentech Limited., Golden Dragon, JBM Auto Limited, Iveco, ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the electric (E)-bus market due to the prevalence of leading OEMs along with availability of electronic component at affordable prices while Middle East and Africa will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to rising demand of electric mass transit solutions.

Global Electric (E)-Bus Market Scope and Segments

Electric (E)-bus market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle range, length of bus, consumer segment, application, battery capacity, power output and component. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Electric (E)-bus market on the basis of propulsion type has been segmented as BEV, FCEV, and PHEV.

• Based on vehicle range, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 200 miles, and above 200 miles.

• On the basis of length of bus, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into less Than 9 M, 9–14 M, and above 14 M.

• Based on consumer segment, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into private fleet operator, and government.

• On the basis of application, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into intercity, and intracity.

• Based on battery capacity, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 400 kWh, and above 400 kWh.

• On the basis of power output, electric (E)-bus market has been segmented into up to 250 Kw, and above 250 Kw.

• Electric (E)-bus has also been segmented on the basis of component into motor, battery, and fuel cell stack.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

