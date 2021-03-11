Global DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors and Forecast 2020-2026||Microarrays Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NextGen Life Sciences Private Limited, bioMérieux SA

Global DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market is expected to rise gradually, registering a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.The rise in the market is attributed to the increasing research activities, need for initial cancer detection & cancer diagnosis, advancements in the technology for microarrays.

By employing most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very important for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) market research report.

Some of the major players operating in global DNA and gene chip (microarrays) market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins Discovery, Ngk Insulators, Ltd, Sequenom, Microarrays Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NextGen Life Sciences Private Limited, bioMérieux SA, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, LC Sciences, LLC., Toshiba Corporation., Luminex Corporation, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gyros Protein Technologies Ab, CapitalBio Technology Inc., Surmodics, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Macrogen, Inc., Bioneer Corporation and Biometrix Technology Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Large scale of DNA or gene chip initiatives is acting as a driver for the growth of the market

Need for initial cancer detection & cancer diagnosis is a catalyst for the market growth

DNA/gene chips modification is accelerating the market in the forecast period

Government funding will boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Alternate technologies is hampering the market growth

Dearth of technical & skilled employees is hindering the growth of the market

Low complexity of microarrays as compared to other sequencing technologies in terms of data interpretation and sample preparation will also limit the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Akonni Biosystems announced that they have submitted a molecular diagnostic system to the Food and Drug Administration. With this system multiplex testing using microarray technologies can be performed. This diagnostic system would help the patients in early diagnosis of disease related to the genetic disorder

In 2017, Menarini announced acquisition with Janssen Diagnostics for the cellsearch platform. FDA cleared the cellsearch circulating tumor cell test, the first validated blood test analytically for colorectal cancers, prostate and the metastatic breast. This approval would help the patients in early diagnosis of prostate, colorectal cancers and metastatic breast

Segmentation: Global DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market

By Type

Oligonucleotide Based Chips Photolithographic (Light Generated) Oligonucleotide Chips Inkjet Print Technology Generated Oligonucleotide Chips

cDNA Chips Mechanical Microspotting Generated cDNA Chips Inkjet Print Technology Generated cDNA Chips



By Applications

Gene Expression

Genomics

Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

Environmental Control

Agricultural Biology

Microbial Genotyping

Toxic Genomics

Drug Discovery

By Product

Consumables

Instrumentation

By End Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) market on the basis of type, function and application.

