Global Dialysis Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

Dialysis is an artificial process of eliminating waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned, using a special fluid called dialysate, a mixture of pure water and chemicals, to pull wastes out of your blood without removing substances your body needs. There are two different types of renal failure – acute and chronic. Acute renal failure is a rapid or unexpected loss of kidney’s function, whereas chronic renal failure is a slow, progressive loss of kidney function over several years causing permanent renal failure. It is the most widely preferred method for treating ESRD or chronic renal failure which signifies the irreparable loss of renal function.

There are two types of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis removes wastes and water by circulating blood outside the body through an external filter and in peritoneal dialysis, wastes and water are removed from the blood inside the body using the peritoneum as a natural semipermeable membrane. End stage renal disease (ESRD) is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. When CKD, PKD or other kidney diseases develop into ESRD, dialysis or a kidney transplant is necessary to live.

The global dialysis market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population, increasing diabetic population, rise in healthcare expenditure, growing incidences of ESRD. Key trends of this market include increasing demand for home dialysis, favorable reimbursement policies, low rate of kidney transplantation, improved technologies and product development. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of dialysis market which includes stringent regulations, high cost and low awareness of kidney diseases.

The report “Global Dialysis Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering North America, EMEA, Asia-pacific and Latin America regions along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc. and B.Braun.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

1.2 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dialysis Methods

2. Global Dialysis Market Analysis

2.1 Global Dialysis Market by Value

2.2 Global Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Dialysis Services Market by Value

2.4 Global Dialysis Services Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Dialysis Product Market by Value

2.6 Global Dialysis Product Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global Dialysis Patients

2.8 Global Dialysis Patients Forecast

2.9 Global Dialysis Patients by Segment

2.9.1 Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Patients

2.9.2 Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Patients Forecast

2.10 Global Dialysis Patients by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Dialysis Patients

3.1.2 North America Dialysis Patients Forecast

3.2 Asia Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dialysis Patients

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dialysis Patients Forecast

3.3 EMEA

3.3.1 EMEA Dialysis Patients

3.3.2 EMEA Dialysis Patients Forecast

3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America Dialysis Patients

3.4.2 Latin America Dialysis Patients Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

4.1.2 Increasing Diabetic Population

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

4.1.5 Increasing Cases of ESRD

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Dialysis

4.2.2 Favorable Reimbursement Structure

4.2.3 Improved Technologies and Product Development

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Treatment Costs

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Low Awareness of Kidney Disease

