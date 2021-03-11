Global Blood Plasma Market 4-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report (2018-2022) | Shire Plc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., and Octapharma Inc.

Plasma forms 50% of the composition of blood in humans. Blood plasma is crucial because it is composed of different proteins. These plasma proteins or derivatives are extracted via a process known as fractionation. These proteins have high therapeutic value because they are used in several indications and its new uses are still being explored. Of these proteins, albumin accounts highest share that is 60%, and immunoglobulin with 15% share. These two are the most common proteins extracted to treat various disease.

Blood plasma is important because it fights off foreign substances that invade the body and transport nutrients and water. North America is the largest market for blood plasma as it has the most advanced infrastructure which has helped in increasing plasma collection over the time. However, emerging economies like that of China have showed huge potential with increased imports of Albumin.

Growth factors of the global blood plasma market include progress in therapeutic protein development, new advances in production of plasma, rise in collection centers, and growing Alpha-1 market’s potential. Major trends of the market include increase in fractionation capacity, growing AATD market potential, and innovation in therapeutics. The market growth is hindered by factors such as high cost of treatment, and high R&D costs.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market. It also covers global as well as regional aspect of the market. The competitive landscape of the market is of oligopoly form with domination of major players globally. The report profiles the top notch players of the market including Shire Plc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., and Octapharma Inc.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Blood Plasma

1.2 Blood Plasma Derivatives

1.3 Functions of Blood Plasma

1.4 Plasma Collection

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by Value

2.2 Global Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity

2.4 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity Forecast

2.5 Global Blood Plasma Market by Type

2.6 Global Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Type

2.7 Global Immunoglobulin Market

2.7.1 Global Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Value

2.7.2 Global Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.3 Global Immunoglobulin Market Volume by Region

2.7.4 Global Immunoglobulin Market by Types

2.7.5 Global Immunoglobulin Population by Indication

2.8 Global Albumin Market

2.8.1 Global Albumin Market Forecast by Value

2.8.1 Global Albumin Market Forecast by Volume

2.8.3 Global Albumin Market Volume by Region

2.9 Global Factor VIII Market

2.9.1 Global Factor VIII Market Forecast by Value

2.9.2 Global Factor VIII Market Forecast by Volume

2.10 Global Alpha 1 Market

2.10.1 Global Alpha 1 Market Forecast by Value

2.11 Global Blood Plasma Market by Region

3. Regional Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America’s Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America’s Blood Plasma Market by Type

3.1.3 The US Blood Plasma Market

3.1.4 The US Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.1.5 The US Immunoglobulin Market Volume by Segment

3.1.6 The US Albumin Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

3.3 APAC

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Recent Progress in Therapeutic Protein Drug Development

4.1.2 New Developments in the Production of Plasma Derivatives

4.1.3 Increasing Plasma Collection

4.1.4 Increased Diagnosis of Disease Treated by Immunoglobulin

4.1.5 Increase in Per Capita use of Immunoglobulin

4.1.6 Popularity of Albumin in Asian Countries

4.1.7 Rise in GDP Per Capita

4.1.8 Increased Spending on Medicines

4.1.9 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.10 Escalating Ageing Population

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Fractionation Capacity

4.2.2 Growing AATD Market Potential

4.2.3 Growing Blood Plasma Market in Emerging Economies

4.3 Challenges & Issues

4.3.1 High Barriers to Entry

4.3.2 Challenging to Open New Plasma Centers

4.3.3 High R&D Costs

Continue…

