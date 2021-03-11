Geographical Information System Market Significant Growth Analysis on Industry Top Players: Autodesk Inc., Bentley System, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), General Electric Co.

A recent report on Geographical Information System Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Geographical Information System Market is valued at USD 5.56 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12.49 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.26% over the forecast period. Growing adoption of geospatial solutions in transportation is one of the major growth factor of the global geographical information system market.

Geographical information system can refer to a number of different technologies, processes, techniques and methods. Geographical information technology would also allow viewing, questioning, and understanding, visualizing and interpreting the data into numbers of ways which will reveal relationships, trends and patterns in the form of globes, maps, charts and reports. The geographical information system is also called as a geospatial information system. Geographical information system is used in the applications such as wildlife management, coastal management, location identification, tourism, surveying, transport and other. Moreover, it can be used as a key tool to minimize accident hazard on roads, by identifying the accident locations and providing remedial measures.

Global geographical information system market report is segmented on the basis of component, function, end-user and regional & country level. Based on component, global geographical information system market is classified as hardware (GIS collectors, total stations, LIDAR, GNSS/GPS antennas, imaging sensors) and software. Based upon function, global geographical information system market is classified as mapping, surveying, telematics and navigation and location-based services. Based upon end-users, global geographical information system market is classified into agriculture, construction, transportation, utilities, mining and oil & gas.

The regions covered in this Geographical Information System market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Geographical information system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Geographical information system Market Report- Global Geographical information system market report covers prominent players likeAutodesk Inc., Bentley System, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Geosoft Inc., Handheld Group, Harris Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. and others.

Global Geographical Information System Market Dynamics– Development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Geographical information system (GIS) play major role in health care, surveillance of infectious diseases, and mapping and monitoring of the spatial and temporal distributions of vectors of infection. Mapping is the most usable driver of geographical information system in the urban areas due to the storage of data in databases and then represents it visually in a mapped format. People from different professions use maps to communicate. However, the high cost of geospatial solutions is hindering the geographical information system Market. Moreover, Governments use GIS for city planning and public health initiatives while companies utilize spatial tools to evaluate demographics are expected to generate new market opportunities over the forecast period.

Global geographical information system Market Segmentation –

By Component:

Hardware

o GIS Collectors

o Total Stations

o LIDAR

o GNSS/GPS Antennas

o Imaging Sensors

Software

By Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By End-User:

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

By Regional

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Geographical Information System Market Regional Analysis – Geographical information system (GIS) has emerged as a powerful tool for solving complex problems due to its capabilities to integrate, visualize, and analyze geographic data across domains and disciplines. North America is expected to dominate the geographical information system market due to the technological advancements in the geographical information system in different fields. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the global geographical information system owing to the increasing urbanization and rising use in construction industry. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for geographical information system. Additionally, government initiative is also another factor supplementing the market growth in this region. For example, India has started digital India campaign. Government of India started smart city campaign using geographical information system. The Smart City concept has highlighted many other opportunities. The power of data science and geographical information systems can be harnessed for enabling an exchange of ideas, solutions and manpower across the country that can be at the right place at the right time to help Indian cities across the country to fix local challenges.

