Gamification Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading player, and Emerging Trends

Around the globe, companies are increasing focus on improving the engagement of customers, with regard to product exploration, loyalty programs, interactive communication, and game-based marketing. Businesses are now utilizing gaming solutions, such as quizzes and games that offer personalized recommendations, to make the process of exploring the various products offered by them fun and enjoyable for users.

Thus, with companies looking at interactive ways to engage customers with their brand, the global gamification market is projected to witness a substantial increase in its revenue, from $7,841.5 million in 2019 to $76,298.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). By 2030, the consumer-driven bifurcation will dominate the market, owing to the steps being taken by organizations to raise the customer engagement rate, with the ultimate aim to make them loyal to the brand.

Cloud was the larger bifurcation in the gamification market during the historical period (2014–2019), as the adoption of cloud computing is rising due to the need for configurable gaming platforms, which help extract as much return on investment (RoI) as possible. In 2019, the retail division generated the highest revenue in the market, as retailers are quickly embracing the concept to increase their brand loyalty and sales, by better engaging with customers.

