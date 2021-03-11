Fruit Packaging Market: Overview and investment Analysis 2016 – 2024

The packaging of fresh fruits is one of the important procedure in the long run journey from the cultivator to the consumer, which in turn plays a pivotal role in creating value added eco-friendly service. Containers such as crates, bags, cartons, hampers are convenient for transporting, handling and supplying fresh produce. Henceforth, different types of packages have been manufactured globally, and it will grow on the back drop of new packaging materials. Moreover, the manufacturers are more focused on reducing the cost of the materials by introducing container standardization.

In the current scenario, the trend has moved towards a broad range of size of the packages, to provide the diverse necessity to the vendors and consumers of packaged fruit. Packaging materials utilized in the packaging of fruits plays a vital role in the packaging industry. Therefore it is essential that shippers, buyers and consumers have a clear approach to the broad range of packaging options available. Moreover, packaging has become an essential part of the global economy, not only for the preservation for extending shelf life but also to cater high-value graphics to the products.

Fruit Packaging Market: Dynamics

Intake of fruits has been popularized among the consumers to counteract different types of diseases such as chronic diseases including cancers. Nowadays, consumers are more concerned towards the nutritional aspects to attain good health. Furthermore, fresh cut fruits are more prone to spoilage when they are primarily left open in the air and result in the growth of micro-organisms or enzymes on the surface. To counter this problem, smart packaging technologies play an essential role to get rid of the problem and hence are expected to be the suitable for packaging of high demand fresh fruits. Hence, the demand for fruit packaging market is significantly increasing and is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future.

The global fruit processing industry has witnessed various technological advancements in the past few years. Advanced packaging products such as self-venting microwave packs and respiring trays are finding increasing application in the global fruit packaging market.

The high presence of non-biodegradable plastics used in packaging of fruits is one of the factors that is restraining the growth of fruit packaging across the globe.

Fruit Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global fruit packaging market can be segmented into,