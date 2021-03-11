Friction Product Market Forecast to 2027 – ABS FRICTION CORP., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Carlisle Brake and Friction Inc., European Friction Industries Ltd, Fras-le S.A., Hindustan Composites Ltd., MIBA AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Friction products are used to produce friction in order to reduce the velocity or stop the movement of a particular object. Friction is the resistance which opposes the movement of object. Friction products cover wide range of pads, linings, blocks, rolls, sheets, clutches etc. Commonly used materials in friction based products are paper (cotton or cellulose fiber and phenolic resin mixture), elastomerics, graphitics, sintered metal ceramics, advanced fibers and different metal alloys. The composition of these materials changes according to the product’s purpose. Friction based products market is huge and growing as it has various application in manufacturing, automotive, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The friction based products market is driven by significant driven factors like growing automobile, construction and manufacturing industry, development in aerospace. Moreover, with an increase in vehicle traffic around the globe there is a rise in wear and tear of brakes and clutches resulting in increase in demand for replacement. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material is affecting the friction products market. With rapid industrialization, and emerging need for better and more efficient friction products from all relative sectors the friction based products market is expected to flourish in forth coming future.

Major Players in the market are: ABS FRICTION CORP., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Carlisle Brake and Friction Inc., European Friction Industries Ltd, Fras-le S.A., Hindustan Composites Ltd., MIBA AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Global Friction Product Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Brakes, Clutches, Industrial brakes and transmission systems, Abrasives, Others); Sales channel (Original equipment manufacturer, Aftersales); End-user (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and marine, Others) and Geography

