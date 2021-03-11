Fintech Investment Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – WeCash, IFC, CreditEase, Wealthfront, ZhongAn

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Fintech Investment Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The global Fintech Investment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the global Fintech Investment Market are

KPMG, WeCash, IFC, CreditEase, Wealthfront, ZhongAn, Avant, Klarna, Kreditech, OurCrowd, Atom Bank, Oscar, Qufenqi, Funding Circle, H2 Ventures, and Other.

FinTech or financial technology has emerged as a relatively new industry in India. FinTech is an industry comprising companies that use technology to offer financial services. These companies operate in insurance, asset management and payment, and numerous other industries.

By Type Outlook-

Internet and mobile payments

Network credit

Intelligent financial management services

Blockchain technology

Others

By Application Outlook-

P2P lending

Online acquiring and mobile wallets

Personal finance management or private financial Planning

MSME services

MPOS

MobileFirst banking

Bitcoin

Crowdfunding

Other

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fintech Investment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

