Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021 Competitive Insights – FieldAware US, Inc., Oracle Corporation (OFSC), IFS AB

The Field Service Management (FSM) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The field service management market was valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 7.05 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Field Service Management (FSM) Market are FieldAware US, Inc., Oracle Corporation (OFSC), IFS AB, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower, Inc., SAP SE (Coresystems), Microsoft Corporation (Dynamics 365 for Field Service), Accruent LLC (Fortive Corp), Mize, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc. (Field Service Cloud), Zinier, Inc., Trimble Inc., The simPRO Group Pty Limited, Kirona Solutions Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Inventory Management to Hold Significant Market Share

– Inventory management is one of the most mismanaged components of the field services segment. Several factors, such as returns, component failure, and warranty issues, make it one of the most complex tasks in the field services industry. Hence, deploying inventory management solutions help the service providers to provide the right parts to customers accordingly, in a cost-effective manner.

– Since most technicians carry and manage spare parts, the policies, like BYOD, allow the technicians to monitor and update their inventory from a mobile device to simplify management. For example, General Electric’s (GE) ServiceMax FSM software even allows the technicians to track and search spare parts in their fleet to facilitate exchanges between technicians if necessary. Such practices are witnessed in the consumer electronics service industries and several B2B operations.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.