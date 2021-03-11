Fall Protection Equipment Market share 2021 – Global Trends, Statistics, Regional Analysis by Key Players, Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market is valued at USD 4.11 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.49% over the forecast period.

Rising demand of fall protection equipments such as fall arrest system, body belts, suspension belts, body harness, safety nets from construction, oil & gas, mining, energy and utility sector is the major factor driving the growth of Global Fall Protection Equipment Market.

Scope of Global Fall Protection Equipment Market

Fall protection equipments are used in various sectors such as construction, mining, energy, transportation, utility and telecom and other industrial sectors. It is a type of personnel protective equipment used in various sectors to protect workers from injuries when working from heights. It plays a significant role in avoiding repetitive stress injuries and eliminates stress injuries associated with the overuse of muscles. There are various types of fall protection equipment available in markets such as full body harness, chest harness, safety nets, body belts and suspension belts. A falls remain one of the leading causes of traumatic occupational deaths so that full body harness equipment is highly preferred due to enhance support and commonly used in rescue operations.

Global fall protection equipment market report is segmented on the basis of product, application and by regional & country level. Based on product, global fall protection equipment market is classified as hard goods, soft goods, rescue kit, full body harness and body belts. Based upon application, global fall protection equipment market is classified as oil & gas, construction, transportation, mining, telecom, energy & utilities and general industry.

The regions covered in this fall protection equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of fall protection equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Fall Protection Equipment Manufacturers:

Fall protection equipment market report covers prominent players,

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Cofra Holdings AG

Rock Fall Ltd.

Uvex Safety Group Capital Safety

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Oftenrich Holdings Limited (Golden Chang)

Honeywell Safety Products

Others.

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Dynamics–

Increasing demand of fall protection equipment such as fall arrest system, body belts, suspension belts, body harness, safety nets from construction, oil & gas, mining and energy and utility sector is expected to fuel the growth of global fall protection equipment market. According to global status report for buildings and construction, Global buildings sector productions increased 2% from 2017 to 2018. In addition, strict and safety regulations from government organization regarding safety of workers are fostering the growth of the market within the forecast period. However, low quality of products, lack of awareness regarding safety and high cost of products may hamper the growth of fall protection equipment market. In spite of that, innovative developments and rising concerns about overall safety may generate new opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global fall protection equipment market during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructure expenditure in this region. According to global status report for buildings and construction; In the United States, investments in both residential and non-residential construction grew at a rate of 3.8% from 2015 to 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the strong growth in the global fall protection equipment market rate majorly owing to the rapidly growing construction industry during the forecast period. In China, overall real estate investment has grown 6% per year since 2015 to over USD 1.8 trillion in 2018, according to global status report for buildings and construction. Latin America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to high demand of fall protection equipment in the growing energy and utility sector in this region. The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to show a positive growth in the global fall protection equipment market within the forecast period.

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Hard goods, Soft goods, Rescue kit, Full body harness, Body belts

By Application: Oil & gas, Construction, Transportation, Mining, Telecom, Energy & utilities, General industry

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

