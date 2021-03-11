Europe Mining Automation Market Size, Share | Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends And Business Strategy Till 2027

The ‘Mining Automation Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Mining Automation Market is valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.95 Billion By 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Mining automation refers to the increased use of machines, drones, software and others equipments which removes humans from the highly vulnerable mining process for both surface and underground. The automation also allows the 24/7 working in the mines and enhance the productivity and reduce the automation cost also increases the safety of labors. The automation involves the installation of various machines and equipments for various process such as drilling, digging, loading, transfer as it reduces the human efforts and led to the reduction in mine accidents.

Mining Automation Market report is segmented on components, technique, and application and by regional & country level. Based upon components, mining automation market is segmented into equipment, software and communication system. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into Underground Mining Automation and Surface Mining Automation. Based upon application, mining automation market is classified into Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining and Other.

The regions covered in this Mining Automation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Mining Automation market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for Mining Automation market are Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon, Autonomous Solution, Hitachi, MST (Mine Site Technologies), Sandvik, RPM Global Holdings, Komatsu, and Trimble among others.

Increase in the safety and improved efficiency coupled with increased adoption of automation is the key factor which helps Mining Automation Market to grow.

Mining is one of the major activities which is one of the most important for the human survival as these metals are required to fulfill the demands and these metals used in various manufacturing process. But there is always a risk as these mines can fall off any time which may lead to loss of human life. To reduce the threat of potential accidents increase in workers safety there is an increase in the demand for mining automation. Moreover, automation in mining also allows to increase the operational efficiency and productivity of the mines is expected to contribute the growth of mining automation market. Furthermore, change in government regulations regarding worker safety at workplace has also given rise to the increase of mining automation on a large scale. There is an increase in the research and development activities coupled with the technological advancement and increase in the investment by major market players are expected to create ample opportunities in the mining automation market. However, Lack of skilled workforce and high installation cost of these equipments and instruments may slow down the growth of mining automation market.

North America is expected to dominate the Mining Automation Market.

North America is expected to account for the major market share over the forecast period which is closely followed by the Europe. Due to the presence of developed countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, and others coupled with increase in automation process by the mining companies on a large scale. Furthermore, favorable government policies for the worker safety and increase in productivity and efficiency are expected to drive the growth of mining automation market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of developing countries such as India, China and others. The presence of various mine across the regions coupled with increased adoption of automation in mines to eliminate the humans from hazardous operation. There is an increase in investment by the foreign companies on a large scale coupled with increase in digitization and globalization is expected to gain traction in the near future. Latin America, Africa and Middle East are closely expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of growth due to the increase in mines and mining activities coupled with increased investment by the companies.

Market Segmentation –

By Component

Equipment

Software

Communication System

By Technique

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

By Application

Equipment

Software

Communication System

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Mining Automation Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Mining Automation Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Mining Automation Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Mining Automation Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Mining Automation Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Mining Automation Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Mining Automation Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Mining Automation Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Mining Automation Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Mining Automation Market

3.1.1 Global Mining Automation market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Mining Automation Market: By Types

5.1 Global Mining Automation Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.4 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.5 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Share (%), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Types, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Mining Automation Market: By Application

6.1 Global Mining Automation Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

6.2 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2025

6.3 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion), Enterprises, 2015-2025

6.4 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion),2015-2025

6.5 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2025

6.6 Global Mining Automation Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2025

Chapter 7 North America Mining Automation Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Mining Automation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Mining Automation Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.4 North America Mining Automation Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Type, 2015-2025

7.1.5 North America Mining Automation Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Types, 2015-2025

7.1.6 North America Mining Automation Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Application , 2015-2025

