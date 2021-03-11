Europe Fantasy Sports Market Outlook, Size, Share, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2021 To 2027

In its latest report on Fantasy Sports Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Fantasy Sports market is valued at USD 0.89 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 1.83 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.9 %over the forecast period.

The fantasy sports market is driven by the launch of various apps for fantasy sports

See the top Fantasy Sports Market companies are,

Ballr

Fantrax

NFL Fantasy

Sportech

MyFantasyLeague

StarsDraft

CBS

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

Yahoo

FanDuel

DraftKings

Bovada

ESPN

Fantasy Feud

A fantasy sport is a type of game, often played using the internet, where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication predicted that, Over 15 million people participate in online fantasy sports. Applying a uses and gratifications framework, they use Q-methodology, a quantitative means for developing typologies of people, to examine types of online fantasy sports users and their motivations. Millions of young sports admirers across the country are now hooked on to fantasy sports and the number are rising rapidly. Internet penetration rises and consumers increasingly migrate online to conduct everyday services, the Fantasy Sports Services industry will experience an uptick in revenue as online games and activities become more common.

Global fantasy sports market report is segmented on the basis of product, application and regional& country level. Based upon product fantasy sports market is classified into fantasy football, fantasy hockey, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy car racing and others. Based upon end user fantasy sports market is classified into individual competition and team competition.

The regions covered in this Global Fantasy Sports market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Fantasy Sports is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Fantasy Sports market Report covers prominent players are like Ballr, Fantrax, NFL Fantasy, Sportech, MyFantasyLeague, StarsDraft, CBS, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, Yahoo, FanDuel, DraftKings, Bovada, ESPN, Fantasy Feud and others.

Fantasy sports applications allow a rich, comfortable, and better game experience. These applications allow players to join public leagues, create a private league, offer performance tracking, player rankings, material design, projections, mock drafts, and other features. With increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption, the demand for fantasy sports apps will grow rapidly and contribute to the growth of the global fantasy sports market. The number of mobile app downloads annually has been steadily increasing. Mobile App Usage Statistics stated that, in 2017, there were 178 billion app downloads. That number is projected to grow to 205 billion this year, and 258 billion in 2022 a 45 percent increase over five years. In addition, use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is anticipated to boost the expansion of the global fantasy sports market. Several big brands are that specialize in using fantasy leagues to plug their products. These promotions include the acquisition of advertising space, creation of hubs for exclusive access to analysts, and contest for hub members. For example, Sprout Social, Inc. projected that, with the flow in social media assignation came a surge in fantasy sports. By 2016, the fantasy sports trade association (FSTA) estimated that 57.4 million people were playing in fantasy leagues. To put that in perspective it’s nearly 20% of the US population. Potential legal issues which could hamper the growth of fantasy sport. For example, many federal and state laws are potentially relevant to fantasy sports models, including gambling and anti-lottery laws. Moreover, Growth in streaming service providers or digitalization and Technological advancements are expected to provide growth opportunities for Fantasy Sports Market

North America is dominating the Fantasy Sports Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Fantasy Sports Market, due to rising number of sporting events. Some 56 million people play fantasy sports in North America. About 10 million of those players are youths. About 19% of adult men play fantasy sports, compared to 9% of women, according to estimates Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. Additionally, According to Nielsen Scarborough, fantasy sports participation in the U.S. increased from approximately 8.3 million in 2012 to 15.6 million in 2017. That means that 6.2% of the general adult population played some kind of fantasy sport last year. Europe is second largest markets for fantasy sports due to the increasing emergence of affordable smartphones coupled with a surge in the total number of players participating in fantasy sports. The fantasy sports market in Asia pacific is witnessing a high surge in demand due to the increasing millennial engagements in sports, growing digitization, and the rising number of sporting events in developing countries.

Key Benefits for Global Fantasy Sports Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation –

By product – Fantasy Football, Fantasy Hockey, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Car Racing, Others

By end users- Individual Competition, Team competition

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

