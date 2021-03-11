Europe Airport Lighting Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Global Airport Lighting Market is valued at USD 538.34 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 898.97 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Airport lighting market report is segmented on the basis of type, division, and by regional & country level. Based on type Europe airport lighting market is classified as airport beacon, visual glide scope indicator, visual approach scope indicator (VASI), precision approach path indicator (PAPI), runway lighting, runway edge lighting, taxiway lighting, obstruction lighting, and others. Based upon division, Europe airport lighting market is classified into airside lighting, landside lighting, and terminal lighting.

Market Analysis of Airport Lighting-

Airport lighting supports the pilot locates and defines the runway and airport environment. Airport lighting is not constant at airports with minimal traffic in order to save money when not in use. Runway edge lights, in-pavement lights, and sequence flashing lights may also have power controls which may be diverse to meet the pilots’ request. Airport lighting may be either continuous or flexible, depending on traffic/use. General airport lighting usually includes the airport beacon and any white or red beacon lights on the top of towers, buildings and construction equipment. The airport beacon is large, powerful rotating light that’s highly visible from miles away. Military airports interchange green and white but have two white lights for each green light, which differentiate them from civilian airports. Airport buildings, towers, and other tall equipment on the field will have a small, steady red beacon on top of them to help in collision avoidance for low-flying aircraft.

The regions covered in this airport lighting market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of airport lighting is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Europe airport lighting market report covers prominent players like ADB Safegate, TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions), OCEM Energy Technology, Eaton Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., RNC Avionics Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Phillips, and among others.

Market Dynamics –

The increasing GDP of the various regions, rising disposable income as well as the governments’ expenditure for the better infrastructure of the lighting products are some growth factors that boost the Europe airport lighting market. According to Civil Aviation Sector, in 2012, the Europe airport industry contributed to 0.2% of Europe GDP and generated direct employment of 5.28 million (including Air Navigation services). Additionally, there are 41,821 airfields in the world including military and general aviation out of which 3,864 are airports with scheduled commercial flights. The United States (US) had by far the largest number of airfields (13,513), followed at a distance by Brazil (4,093), countries in the European Union or EU (3,102), Mexico (1,714), Canada (1,467), Russian Federation (1,218), and Argentina (1,138). Moreover, due to higher number of airfields present Europely, the demand for airfield lighting increases over the period of time. However, some limiting factors such as the economic crisis in some economies and stringent government regulations & policies are hampering the growth of the Europe airport lighting market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to remain the largest lighting market for airport applications during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of commercial and military airports and high focus towards energy efficiency and low operational cost lighting. According to Civil Aviation Sector, in 2012, The United States (US) had by far the largest number of airports around 13,513. Additionally, the Airport Improvement Program is a United States federal grant program that provides funds to airports to help improve safety and efficiency.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the huge population base, various initiatives related to airport infrastructure expansions, and increase in government spending for infrastructure development. According to Hyderabad International Airport, in 2017, the airport is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Europe Airport Lighting Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Europe Airport Lighting Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Europe market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Europe Airport Lighting Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Europe Airport Lighting Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation –

By Type analysis

Airport Beacon

Visual Glide scope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

By Divisions analysis

Airside Lighting

Landside Lighting

Terminal Lighting

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK.,France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

