End Stage Renal Disease Market Overview, Covid-19 Impact, Top Manufacturers, Industry Development, and Detailed Business Analysis till 2027

Any disorder causing impaired kidney function that leads to chronic kidney disease and progress over a long period of time resulted into end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in which the kidneys can no longer function on their own. It is also called as kidney failure. Factors contributing to the formation of end stage renal disease are hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and aging. The most common cause is diabetes, whereas hypertension (high blood pressure) is the second most cause of ESRD. The treatment of ESRD or CKD includes kidney transplantation or dialysis to keep patient alive.

Competitive Landscape End Stage Renal Disease Market:

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

MARKET DYNAMICS

End stage renal disease market is driving due to factors such as increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney. However, factor such as delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The End stage renal disease market analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of End stage renal disease market with detailed market segmentation by Treatment type, and end user. The End stage renal disease market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in End stage renal disease market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The End stage renal disease market is segmented on the basis of Treatment type, and end user. Based on treatment type, market is segmented as Transplant, and Dialysis. The Dialysis segment is further subsegmented into wearable artificial kidney, hemodialysis, and peritoneal dialysis. Based on end user market can be segmented into Research and academic institutes, Hospital and Clinics, Dialysis centers.

The report specifically highlights the End Stage Renal Disease market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global End Stage Renal Disease market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

