Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2027

Electronic-grade polysilicon is a highly purified form of silicon, also known as polycrystalline silicon. Electronic-grade polysilicon has been the material of choice for use in mainstream semiconductor devices and circuits. Polysilicon has semiconductor properties and, hence, it is widely used in solar power and electronics industries

Polysilicon is generally of two grades: solar and electronic. Solar-grade polysilicon is used in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells, while electronic-grade polysilicon is employed in the manufacture of integrated circuits, power conversion devices, optics, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMSs).

Rise in Demand for use of Innovative Production Process

Rapid and ongoing expansion of their polysilicon production capacity by market players is likely lead to oversupply of polysilicon for the next several years, thereby prompting manufacturers of electronic-grade polysilicon to further innovate their production processes and reduce operating costs.

For polysilicon production, manufacturers utilize silane gas as a precursor. This leads to a closed-loop process that can result in reduced costs. Also, it significantly reduces the environmental impact. It also enables production of high-quality polysilicon.

Polysilicon plants that target the global electronic-grade polysilicon market use ultra-high purity hydrogen purifiers. It is helpful to remove typical impurities such as methane and nitrogen.

Large gas plants produce primarily trichlorosilane (TCS) gas that are used in the production of semiconductor-grade polysilicon for both semiconductor and solar applications. This provides the manufacturer with flexibility to operate in the electronic-grade polysilicon market place. Hence, increase in use of innovative production process is expected to drive the growth of the market during forecast period.

Polysilicon Chip Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on technology, the global electronic-grade polysilicon market can be segmented into polysilicon rod and polusilicon chip

Polysilicon chip are majorly used in electronics, automotive and solar energy applications. Polysilicon chip technology is increasingly used by manufacturer to develop cost efficient polysilicon material

Rise in demand for polysilicon chip technology is anticipated to show prominent growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global electronic-grade polysilicon market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The electronic-grade polysilicon market in Asia Pacific is dominated by China, in terms of production as well as consumption. The market in China is projected to witness relatively significant growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the rise in government investments in the solar industry and significant growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry in China.

On the other hand, the electronic-grade polysilicon market in India is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

However, detrimental impact of antidumping and countervailing duty on the market in North America is expected to slow down the market in the region during the forecast period. This market in Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The global electronic-grade polysilicon market is highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for electronic-grade polysilicon. Moreover, manufacturers are entering partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher profit margins.