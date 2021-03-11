Elastomer Infusion Pump Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global elastomer infusion pump market was valued at $534 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $745 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are non-electric, disposable pumps that deliver fluids such as antibiotics, analgesics, and chemotherapy drugs, in a patient’s body in controlled amount. The elastomeric infusion pump consist of elastomeric layer which provide required pressure for administrating the drug. These pumps provide advanced benefits over conventional infusion pump in features such as portability, feasibility, and less scope for human errors. In addition, these pumps do not require electricity and action of gravity. Moreover, it can be used for a variable period ranging from few minutes to several days. There are two types of elastomer infusion pumps that include continuous rate pumps, and variable rate pumps.

Rise in demand for small disposable elastomer infusion pump, due to its long term home care rehabilitation program, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in availability of elastomer infusion pumps, technological development of novel elastomeric infusion pumps are the key factors that fuel the growth of the elastomer infusion pump market. In addition, post-operative pain in surgeries such as total hip replacement and total knee replacement is usually treated by infusion of analgesics through elastomer infusion pumps. Therefore, significant increase in number of orthopedic procedures & surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual report in 2018, approximately 1 million patients and over 1.4 million hip & knee arthroplasty procedures & surgeries were registered into the American Joint Replacement Registry. Moreover, elastomer infusion pumps have fewer adverse effects as compared to electronic pumps and are less costly, which fuels their adoption in ambulatory chemotherapy and analgesic infusion centers. Furthermore, elastomer infusion pumps are available in small size, light weight, disposable, and eliminate programming errors. Such advantages of elastomer infusion pumps over conventional electric infusion pump are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low income and lack of proper medical attention in the developing countries hamper the growth of the elastomer infusion pump market.

The global elastomer infusion pump market is segmented into product, application, and end user. By product, the market is categorized into continuous rate pumps, and variable rate pumps. The applications covered in the study include pain management, infection management, chemotherapy, and others. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care, and home care. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

By Product

– Continuous Rate Pumps

– Variable Rate Pumps

By Application

– Pain Management

– Infection Management

– Chemotherapy

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Ambulatory Care

– Home Care

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Baxter International Inc.

– Halyard Health

– Heka Healthcare

– Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV)

– Palex Medical SA

– Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.)

– Pfm Medical Ag

– Promecon GmbH

– Samtronic SA

– Avanos Medical

– Coopdech

– Woo Young Medical