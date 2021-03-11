Educative: Can Businesses recover from COVID-19 impact in Self-storage Software Market

Latest research report on Self-storage Software Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Self-storage refers to a system of renting out storage space like private rooms, box storage, lockers, vehicle storage, or any other space unit to individuals or businesses, usually on a short-term basis. Self-storage software is used by storage owners and tenants for managing operations in the self-storage industry.

The cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for nearly 60% of the market share in terms of revenue. This segment is growing at a rapid rate and its market share is expected to increase significantly by 2023. Software-as-a-service solutions have a predictable expense, no maintenance fees, and low IT personal costs, which will contribute to this segment’s growth over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the market. The self-storage industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the US commercial real estate industry over the past four decades. Factors such an increasing number of storage facilities and the introduction of light versions of self-storage software with lower prices and fewer features will contribute to this market’s growth in the region.

This report focuses on the global Self-storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-storage Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Easy Storage Solutions

Empower Software Technologies

Madwire, LLC

Syrasoft Management Software

6Storage

Unit Trac

StorEDGE

QuikStor Security & Software

Corrigo

U-Haul

AndraTech Software

Trackum Software

The Storage Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-storage Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-storage Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Self-storage Software Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Self-storage Software Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Self-storage Software Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Self-storage Software Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Self-storage Software Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Self-storage Software Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Self-storage Software Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Self-storage Software Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Self-storage Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Self-storage Software Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application Chapter – Global Self-storage Software Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global Self-storage Software Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global Self-storage Software Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global Self-storage Software Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global Self-storage Software Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global Self-storage Software Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global Self-storage Software Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

