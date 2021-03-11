Dock and Yard Management Systems Market 2021 | Enabling Digital Workflows in Logistics

Logistics management systems and technologies continue to evolve with evolving requirements. At present, the significant growth in the transported volume across the globe and just-in-time operation models have added a great amount of pressure at logistic hubs such as shipping yards. The glaring rise in inbound and outbound activities across yards around the world has led to the rise in demand for efficient and reliable dock and yard management systems. Yard managers are increasingly being burdened with increased freight volumes due to which, the demand for yard and dock management systems is on the rise. Furthermore, as the yard and docks around the world are expected to comply with security regulations, yard management solutions have gradually gained a great level of traction– a trend that is expected to drive the dock and yard management systems market during the forecast period.

At present, dock managers are highly in favor of installing efficient dock and yard management systems to streamline operations. Dock and yard management systems are increasingly being used across a host of facilities, including fulfillment centers, airlines cross-docks, warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities to monitor the movement of ships and facilitate seamless loading and unloading of goods. Dock and yard management systems are gradually replacing redundant manual operations, including approving dock bookings, tracking the carrier movement, and allocating docks to trucks, among others. At the back of these factors, along with growing emphasis on developing advanced dock and yard management systems, the global dock and yard management systems market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2027.

Focus on Improving Supply Chain Management Expected to Propel Market Growth

Advancements in technology have played an imperative role in improving the efficiency levels across the supply chains worldwide. The advent of cloud technology is expected to revolutionize logistics and transportation management in the upcoming years, as more number of yards and docks across the word are leaning toward leveraging these technologies to maximize cost-efficiency and performance output. Cloud based supply chain management systems are expected to gain a notable amount of popularity over the upcoming years as awareness pertaining to the advantages of cloud-systems is on the rise. Drawback circling around traditional supply chain models, including manual inventory management coupled with local area purchasing are some of the leading factors due to which, cloud-based yard and dock management systems are making inroads in recent years – a trend that is expected to gather noteworthy momentum over the course of the assessment period. This is likely to propel the dock and yard management systems market during the forecast period.

Cost-efficiency, seamless workflow modeling, and minimizing losses across supply chains worldwide are some of the major benefits of deploying cloud-based yard and dock management systems. In addition, another factor that is likely to generate demand for cloud-based systems is the ease at which these systems can be integrated with the existing localized software and systems.

Introduction of Digital Workflow Models in Dock and Yard Management Systems Market

Yard and dock management systems and tools, including RFID tags and GPS are set to gain notable traction in the upcoming years in the dock and yard management systems market, as they assist staff to locate goods across yard and warehouse. Although the logistics sector lags behind as far as digital transformation led by technological advancements is concerned, the adoption of dock and yard management systems has garnered momentum over the past few years– a trend that is expected to fuel the expansion of the dock and yard management systems market during the forecast period. Logistics companies particularly based in North America and Europe are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced yard and dock management systems. Although logistics companies are likely to focus on remaining independent and negate the risk of providing control to the system, the development of an in-house system is projected to remain a daunting task.

Demand Likely to Increase Post Pandemic as Companies Seek Ways to Address Disruption across Global Supply Chains

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has compelled governments across the world to take preventive measures and impose lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder operations across major industrial sectors worldwide with reeling effects on the supply chains. As supply chains across major industries continue to feel the repercussions of the pandemic, demand for supply chain management solutions is expected to gather momentum post the clearance of the pandemic. Although companies operating in the current dock and yard management systems market are expected to rely on their business contingency strategies and plans, abundant opportunities are likely to come forward when normalcy returns.