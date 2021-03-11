Direct Carrier Billing Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2027

Direct Carrier Billing Market is valued at USD 4.99 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.26% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Direct Carrier Billing Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Direct carrier billing market report is segmented on the basis component, type, feature, authentication type, platform and region & country level. Based upon component, direct carrier billing market is segmented into hardware software and services (professional and managed services). Based upon type, direct carrier billing market is segmented into limited DCB, pure DCB, MSISDN forwarding, PIN or MO base window, and others. Based upon feature, direct carrier billing market is segmented into pre-defined window, PIN defined, mobile originated & mobile terminated and others. Based upon authentication, market is segmented into single-factor authentication and two-factor authentication. Based upon platform, the market is segmented into windows, android and iOS.

Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing-

Direct carrier billing is a type of online payment and it is used for making a payment for online goods, products, support or services which is charged to the customer’s phone account either to the monthly phone bill or as a debit from prepaid credit. It is available to all smartphone and feature phone users and only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card. In the recent years, direct carrier billing method is used in the purchase of ringtones and wallpapers on feature phone, to purchase products and services through multiple channels, including desktop computers, smartphones, smart TVs, and game consoles. Direct carrier billing can enable payment among a far wider and diverse user base both in developed and developing market. The number of mobile companies widely switching to carrier billing like Apple App Store, Google Play, and others.

The regions covered in this Global Direct Carrier Billing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of direct carrier billing market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Direct carrier billing Market NTT DoCoMo, Bango, Boku, Singtel, Swisscom, T-Mobile, Fortumo, DIMOCO, Telenor, Orange, AT&T, Bell Canada and others.

Increasing Accessibility of Technological Resources such as Smartphones, NFC Technology and Good Internet Connection, are the Key Drivers of the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market.

Approximately 6.8 Billion people are using mobile phones account from which 3.5 Billion peoples are using mobile banking. The increasing adoption of Direct Carrier Billings worldwide due to the apps such as mobile wallet, cloud based encryption by NFC technology and other apps is one of the key factors driving the growth of global direct carrier billing market. In addition, adoption of OTT content, including audio and video streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spottily, and Apple Music, is increasing significantly across the world which is further supplementing the growth of the market. Furthermore, direct carrier billing provides bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. However, intense competition from alternative payment technologies may hamper the market growth. Different mobile companies are creating competition with other companies and launching a technological advanced app in market, for example Apple App Store, Google Play, and other. In spite of that, increasing adoption of cashless apps in different markets can provide further opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Europe is Expected to Witness a fastest Growth in the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market.

Europe is expeceted to dominate the global carrier billing market within the forecast period owing to the increasing number of smartphone users, internet use and net banking in this region. For example, at the end of 2017, 258 M smartphone users in Western Europe. In this region, carrier billing is going through an expansion phase. In addition, payment providers are starting to adopt the new regulations that will not only standardize and improve payment efficiency across the European Union, but also provide fresh opportunities for growth of direct carrier billing services. in this region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of games, music, e-publishing, lifestyle and other things by using direct carrier billing is also supplementing the market growth. For example, at the end of 2017, huge number of digital content distributed using direct carrier billing like video games 42%, videos 32%, and music 8%. North America and Asia pacific are also expeceted to witness a significant growth due the increasing use of internet banking and increasing use of Direct Carrier Billing.

Market Segmentation:–

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Professional

Managed

By Type:

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

Others

By Feature:

Pre-defined Window

PIN defined

Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated

Others

By Authentication Type:

Single-Factor Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication

By Platform:

Windows

Android

iOS

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK.,France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

