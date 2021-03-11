Digital Twin Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis

By 2025, the number of internet of things (IoT) devices in operation would surge beyond 41 billion. The technology is rapidly finding its way into the industrial sector, with the new concept being termed industrial internet of things (IIoT). To analyze the huge volumes of unstructured data generated by these connected devices and share it among the different manufacturers of these devices, digital clone technology is being adopted.

Additionally, this technology helps in the enhancement of the entire production ecosystem, by monitoring the performance of every device. Hence, with the increasing adoption of IIoT, the global digital twin market is expected to witness a 31.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). At this rate, the revenue generated in the industry would rise from $3,645.1 million in 2019 to $73,245.4 million by 2030.

During the forecast period, predictive maintenance is expected to witness the highest CAGR, of 33.7%, in the digital twin market, as organizations are utilizing this technology to automate operations, gather real-time information, schedule maintenance, and forecast downtime. Further, cloning a product digitally helps users in making their operations more efficient.

