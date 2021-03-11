Digital Signature Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Signature Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Signature industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Signature Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global digital signature market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the heavy investment made by government, private and public sector for enhancing data security in an increased demand for digital signature solutions and services to ensure the benefits, such as seamless workflow and paperless work.

Digital signature is a mathematical technique with encoded and electronic stamp of verification on digital documents such as PDF files, word files and online legal contract papers .It help to solve the issue of impression and tempering in digital communication. It consists of each information of digital document that enables users to find out the source very quick and easily, identity and status of an electronic document. Digital signature is operated on the principle of cryptography technology.

Market Drivers:

High investment by government, public and private sector for security purpose is driving the market growth

Upgraded operational efficiency at lower OPEX is fueling the growth of the market

Advancement in digital technology is driving the market growth

Presence of several mobile devices worldwide is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of information about the legality of digital signature is restraining the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Digital Signature Market

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry Verticals

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Human Resource

Government

Real estate

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others(Legal Services and Manufacturing)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

In July 2018, SpringCM is acquired by DocuSign to continue further development in electronic signatures. The company developed the e-signature category and it has built a strong SaaS business in the market. This acquisition will help in company’s growth in electronic signatures to modernize system of agreement that consist of preparing, signing, managing and executing the agreement.

Competitive Analysis

Global digital signature market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital signature market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global digital signature market are Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Digital Signature market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Signature market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Signature market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Signature market.

