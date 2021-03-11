Digital Content Creation Market 2021: Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Industry Outlook, Forecast -2027

Digital Content Creation Market is valued at USD 11.59 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 31.23 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 15.21% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for improving brand status with valuable content, cost effective way of engaging with quality leads and rising trend towards digitalization to build better marketing strategy are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Digital Content Creation Market.

Scope of Global Digital Content Creation Market Report–

Content creation is the process of creating new topic ideas making that information available to people as a blog, video or infographics format. When it comes to creating the content, the one must give free and valuable information to audience through attracting potential customers. It is an inbound marketing practice. Digital content creation is an integral part of building digital strategy with forming the content like eNewsletters, blog posts, case studies that designed to improve brand image. There are various digital content tools available in the market such as GIPHY, SurveyMonkey, snappa, wideo, venngage, checklist and others. With GIPHY, people can easily express themselves with more feelings without putting words which in turn make the brands more relatable. Digital content marketing is the most effective and practical way of making digital marketing strategies that brand can reach and engage with more quality leads and customers.

Global Digital Content Creation Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and by region & country. Based on type, digital content creation market is segmented into textual, graphical, video and audio. Based upon application, the market is classified into retail & e-commerce, government, automotive, healthcare & pharmaceutical, media & entertainment, education, travel & tourism and others.

The regions covered in this digital content creation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of digital content creation market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digital Content Creation Companies:

Key players of the Digital Content Creation market are Apple, Microsoft, Adobe Systems, Corel Corporation, Acrolinx GmbH, Aptara, Integra Software Services, MarketMuse, Quark Software, Trivantis, Avid Tool, Magic GmbH, Activision Blizzard, CBS, Comcast and others.

Global Digital Content Creation Market Dynamics–

The growth of digital content creation market is primarily driven by the key factors such as increasing demand for improving brand status with valuable content, cost effective way of engaging with quality leads and rising trend towards digitalization to build better marketing strategy. The importance of digital content creation has increased as a part of the marketing strategy which is implemented by organizations. According to content marketing institute, content marketing costs is around 61% less than outbound marketing even though it generates more than 3 times as many leads. In addition, increasing social media tools are also supplementing the demand for digital content creation because of the significant role of personal relationships and improved interactions. There are nearly 3.4 billion active social media users globally. The total number of active mobile social media users is almost 3.2 billion on which people can access social media. However, finding appropriate research partners and copyright issues may act as major barriers for the growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Digital Content Creation Market.

North America is expected to dominate the global digital content creation market due to rapid evolution of the digital ecosystems with increased expansion of social media platforms in this region. For example; The U.S. content and services ecosystem are empowered by enterprises that they have shifted their focus towards online platforms for productivity gains, followed by shareholders funding development and improved the growth of services. In the United States, around 77% of people own at least one social media profile. Asia pacific is expected to register rapid growth in the global digital content creation market. This is attributed to the rapidly growing digital media industry and rising government initiatives for improving digital media infrastructure, with China holds leading position. Countries such as China, India and Korea have increased government support for digital media transformation, commercialization, and brand building.

Digital Content Creation Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Textual, Graphical, Video, Audio

By Application: Retail & E-commerce, Government, Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Media & Entertainment, Education, Travel & Tourism, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

