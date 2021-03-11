Dental Practice Management Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with 10.9% Growth in CAGR By Top Key Players: Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, Compudent Systems Inc.

The Dental Practice Management Software Market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million by 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

One of the sensitive measures for access to dental services and overall dental health is tooth loss. According to a survey by Public Health Systems, the incidence of both partial and complete tooth loss in adults and seniors has declined since the early 1970s. The majority of the patients across the world suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as periodontal diseases, tooth decay, injuries, accidents, and others. The rising prevalence and recurrent nature of dental caries and periodontal disease is increasing the demand for endodontic treatment procedures. As per the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 reported that untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is the most common health condition among the population. It has also been reported that 2.3 billion adults suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth and over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth) worldwide.

The research report on the global Dental Practice Management Software Market has newly added by The Insight Partners to its widespread repository. This analytical data offers detailed insights into businesses by throwing light on competitors of the global market. It offers a comprehensive analysis of business dynamics. This informative data is expected to guide to the existing key players as well as new entrants. Different business verticals have been presented to understand the market completely.

Top Leding Vendors of Dental Practice Management Software Market :-

Carestream Dental, LLC.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

DentiMax

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Gaargle Solutions Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Compudent Systems Inc.

DENTAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

By Component

Scheduling Software

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Insurance Management Software

Other Components

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

For an assessment of the global Dental Practice Management Software Market, primary and secondary research methodologies have been used. It has been summarized with proper and accurate market insights to provide a complete understanding of subject matter. According to The Insight Partners, this global extensive report has different sections to provide the data in clear, concise and professional manner.

The Insight Partners concludes, by focusing on the futuristic opportunities that will drive the growth of the market in the near future.

The Report Covers:

Chapter 1. Dental Practice Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and revenue by regions

Chapter 4. Sales and revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Dental Practice Management Software Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Dental Practice Management Software Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

