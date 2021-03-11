Data Center Construction Market With Top Countries Data: Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2027

The Data Center Construction Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Data Center Construction market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global Data Center Construction market is valued at USD 45.02 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 79.70 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.5%over the forecast period.

Growing popularity of edge computing and distributed data centers is expected to drive the growth of Data Center Construction Market

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. Construction standards data center combines with operational environment desires. As the world grows smaller with the addition of more increasingly connected devices, the necessity for infrastructure supporting those devices’ data is only getting to become greater. The increase in adoption of colocation and managed hosting services is expected to boost the growth of the data center construction market. Majority of cloud computing infrastructure consists of reliable services delivered through data centers. Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors are Capacity, Disaster Tolerant, Efficient Design. Construction businesses are now using data to make better decisions, increase productivity, improve jobsite safety and reduce risks. With artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, firms can turn the mountains of data they have collected over the years on projects to predict future outcomes on projects and gain a competitive advantage when estimating and bidding on construction plans.

Global Data Center Construction market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type Data Center Construction market is classified as Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction and General Construction. Based upon application Data Center Construction market is classified into Finance, Internet, Telecommunications, Government and Others.

The regions covered in this Global Data Center Construction market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Data Center Construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Data Center Construction Companies

Global Data Center Construction market Report covers prominent players are like,

Aceco TI

Equinix

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Turner Construction

DPR Construction

Hoffman Construction

Fluor

Growing popularity of edge computing and distributed data centers are expected to drive the growth of Data Center Construction Market. Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. Cloud adoption statistics reveal that by 2020 a staggering 83% of the company workload will be stored on the cloud, according to Logic Monitor/Forbes. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. Edge data centres (EDC) offer the advantages of conventional cloud computing services at cost-competitive prices coupled with lower latency periods due to their proximity to local end-users. According to International Data Corporation, The growing adoption of cloud services will increase the need for additional IT infrastructure. 2018 cloud computing statistics from IDC predict a 10.9% growth rate of the demand for servers, Ethernet switches, and enterprise storage solutions. Major restraint for the growth of the data center construction market is lack of necessary resources. The demand for energy-efficient data centers is likely to open up growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

North America is dominating the Data Center Construction Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Data Center Construction Market, due to increasing business demands for cloud-based services and data storage facilities. The increasing usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the development of mega hyper scale cloud-based facilities. According to International Data Corporation, the US is the largest market, with forecast spending on cloud services reaching USD124.6 billion this year. Almost 50% of US government organizations are actively using cloud services. Europe is second largest region for the growth of this market, due to increasing demand for big data & IoT investments. Asia pacific is likely to increase its contributions with several telecommunication providers planning to invest in edge data centers by 2025.

Key Benefits for Global Data Center Construction market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Data Center Construction market Segmentation –

By Type: Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction, General Construction

By Application: Finance, Internet, Telecommunications, Government, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

