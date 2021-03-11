Crowd Analytics Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast 2027
Global crowd analytics market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 25.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This ascent in the market can be credited to rising demand for better crowd distribution planning in smart cities.
Crowd analytics is a business solution that provides profound study of crowd adaptability at public places such as railway stations, metro and malls among others. It consist of different statistics and modelling capabilities such as behavioral model, conflict evaluation, value engineering, complex network examination. Crowd analytics brought exceptional business operations with the help of customer behavioral study and crowd tracking.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand of organized crowd distribution planning in smart cities is driving the growth of this market
- Security threats and surveillance is boosting the growth of the market
- Growing need of business intelligence (BI) solutions is also contributing in growth of the market
- Increased expenditure on analytical tools and solutions is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of infrastructure in underdeveloped nations is restraining the growth of the market
- High expenditure cost of crowd analytics is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Crowd Analytics Market
By Solution
- Software
- Services
By Application
- Safety and Security
- Crowd flow management
- Mobility and Tracking
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail
- Travel and Tourism
- Transportation
- Media and Entertainment
- Public Safety
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Banking
- Financial Services and Insurance
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, VSBLTY Group Technologies Corp. leading retail software and technology company collaborated with Energetika, an intelligent lighting solutions provider, will provide crowd analytics to establish safety lighting and integrated security to Mexico City and other Latin American cities designated as a Smart City. This collaboration will help to maximize energy efficiency and to generate accurate statistics of facility occupation.
- In October 2016, NEC launched NeoFace image data mining that enables high speed identification of the same individual from a massive volume of facial information with Profiling Across Spatio-Temporal Data technology. This technology assist quick extraction of similar data through recovering data from the groups having higher degree of resemblance.
Competitive Analysis:
Global crowd analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Crowd Analytics Market for Global, North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa
Major Market Players:
The prominent player of the global crowd analytics market is Nokia, AGT International GmbH, NEC Corporation, Walkbase, Spigit, Inc., Wavestore, Savannah Simulations, CrowdANALYTIX, Securion Systems , Crowd Dynamics , Sightcorp, Crowd Vision Limited, GEODAN, DFRC, iOmniscient, HORIBA MIRA Ltd.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Crowd Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Crowd Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Crowd Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Crowd Analytics market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
