Crotonic Acid Market To Cross $850.0 Million by 2025

The increasing consumption of crotonic-acid-based dispersions in paints, coatings, and adhesives will steer the crotonic acid market at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021–2025.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/crotonic-acid-market/report-sample

Another key factor driving the market is the spurring demand for paints and coatings. This acid is a vital ingredient of these products as it can form copolymers when blended with other chemical compounds. Additionally, when the crotonic acid monomer is copolymerized with other compounds, it results in a thickener, which is applied in the manufacturing of glossy emulsion paints. These paints offer extra glow and protection to the interiors and exteriors of buildings. Thus, the soaring demand for glossy emulsion paints will facilitate market growth in the forecast years.

Further, the end user segment of the crotonic acid market is categorized into chemical, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, automobile, packaging, textile, and electronics. Among these, the paints and coatings category held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast years. This can be owed to the exponential use of crotonic-acid-based binders in paints and coatings to hold the pigments in place by binding them and form a coating layer. The spiking demand for paints and coatings from the automotive, packaging, and construction sectors will fuel the growth of this category.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=crotonic-acid-market

With the rising consumption of adhesives and paints and coatings, the demand for crotonic acid will surge in the coming years.