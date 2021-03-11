Craft Beer Market 2021 – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Forecast By 2027

Craft Beer Market is valued at USD 41.07 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 92.80 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.35% over the forecast period.

The surge in demand for more beer styles coupled with increase in per capita income among the target customers has triggered the demand for craft beer in some of the key beer consuming regions.

Scope of Global Craft Beer Market Report-

The Brewer’s Association in Boulder, Colorado describes ‘craft beer’ as beer prepared by a brewer that is small, independent, and traditional. Here, small refers to the size (annual production less than 6 million barrels). Craft beer is generally made with ingredients such as malt, yeast, enzymes and hop and are available in wide range of flavors. It is a rich source of silicon, which plays a vital role in increasing bone mineral density and prevents osteoporosis, risk of diabetes and Alzheimer. These breweries are generally characterized by their importance on quality, flavor, and brewing technique. The micro brewing movement began in both the United States and United Kingdom in the 1970s, although traditional artisanal brewing existed in Europe for centuries and subsequently spread to other countries. According to the United States Brewers Association, there are tremendous opportunities and areas for bonus growth in the microbrewery industry. Malt is the main ingredient for producing craft beer. Worldwide, the easy availability of raw materials is also creating a lucrative opportunity for the craft beer market.

Global Craft Beer Market report is segmented on the basis of type, ingredient, distribution channel and by regional & country level. Based upon type, craft beer market is classified into specialty beers, ales, pilsners and pale lagers and others. Based upon ingredients, craft beer market is classified into malt, yeast, enzymes, hops and others. Based upon distribution channel, craft beer market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

The regions covered in this craft beer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of craft beer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Craft Beer Manufacturers:

Global Craft Beer market report covers prominent players like,

The Gambrinus Company

The Lagunitas Brewing Company

D.G. Yuengling and Son

Anheuser-Busch InBev

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Boston Beer Company

Heineken

Sierra Nevada

Stone & Wood Brewing Co

Sam Adams

Bell’s Brewery Inc

others

Global Craft Beer Market Dynamics–

Increasing demand for low alcohol by volume (ABV) and flavored beer and growing demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drive the growth of craft beer market. As consumers are becoming increasingly aware about the craft beer thus the adoption rate of craft beer has been rising. Furthermore, feel of the packaging has become most significant in the alcohol industry. According to Ink World, more than 73% of the consumers are more likely to buy if they are able to pick up the product during their commute. However, the threat from other alcoholic beverages, like wine and adverse effects on human health may restrain the market growth. According to the WHO report 2014, 3.3 million deaths occur annually, owing to the excessive consumption of alcohol. Men account for 2/3rds of total deaths occurred due to consumption of alcohol. Moreover, according to the United States Brewers Association, there are tremendous opportunities and areas for bonus growth in the microbrewery industry.

Global Craft Beer Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global craft beer market during the forecast period due to high demand for craft beer among the United States population. According to America’s beer distributors, about 241.4 million people, 73.8 % of the population, are over the age of 21 and considered legal drinking age. The share of the U.S. population over 21 has increased steadily over the past 10 years.

Asia-Pacific is growing significantly owing to countries such as China and India. This region is expected to show a fastest growth in the market due to its increasing demand for beer, disposable income of the people, urbanized population, expansion of key companies in many countries and increasing craft breweries across the region. In China, a series of studies have been conducted to assess and enhance the efficacy, effectiveness, and feasibility of the enzymes used in brewing which results in developed and formulated products, thus boosting the craft beer market.

Global Craft Beer Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Specialty Beers, Ales, Pilsners and Pale Lagers, Others

By Ingredient: Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops, Others

By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

