Corn Starch Market Size 2021 | Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

Global Corn Starch Market to reach USD 34 billion by 2025.

Global Corn Starch Market valued approximately USD 23.31 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.82% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global corn starch market is growing continuously at significant pace. The major driving factor of global Corn Starch market are higher production of value-added chemicals and rising animal feed market and wider range applications of corn starch. The major restraining factor of global corn starch market are volatile raw material prices and high research and development cost. Corn starch is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household and industrial purpose. It is used in kitchen as an agent for sauces, gravies, soups, pies and other desserts. Cornstarch can be used as DIY stain removal techniques, cornstarch comes in handy with one type of stain in particular: oily spills and smudges. If you are dealing with difficult hair knot apply cornstarch in the area, the ingredient helps to lubricate the fibers of the rope or fabric and making and it easier to tie. Cornstarch has also medical benefits and has been used to help manage low blood sugar in people with diabetes and glycogen storage diseases which inherited metabolic disorder. Cornstarch also helps in calories boosting.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Corn Starch Market.

Key Benefits for Corn Starch Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Corn Starch market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Corn Starch market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Corn Starch market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are:

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Sudzucker

Associated British Foods plc

Grain Processing Corporations

Akzo Nobel NV

Bayer AG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Modified Starch

Native Starch

Sweetener

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals & Chemical

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Textile

Paper Making

Other

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Corn Starch market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Corn Starch Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Corn Starch Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Corn Starch Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Corn Starch Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Corn Starch Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Corn Starch Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Corn Starch Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Corn Starch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Modified Starch

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Native Starch

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Sweetener

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Corn Starch Market, by Application

Continued…

