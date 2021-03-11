Content Marketing Software Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Content Marketing Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Content Marketing Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Content Marketing Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Content Marketing Software Market is driven by increasing demand for quality content for better customer experience, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 4.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Content marketing software can be defined as software which helps in managing the content process. It is used to measure the content effectiveness & also in distributing, managing, creating & storing the content. Some of the core functionalities of content marketing software are workflows and resource assignment, collaboration and content creation, asset storage, reporting and analytics and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing importance of customer engagement & adoption of personalized marketing through content marketing software.

Increase in the applicability of Omni channel Message for better or enhanced customer experience.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled marketing personnel who can perform analytics & interpretation on the data from multiple sources.

There is always a concern for the security of data as chances of data theft are always there

Segmentation: Global Content Marketing Software Market

By Component Software Lead Generation Brand Awareness Customer Acquisition Others Services Professional Services Integration Consulting Training and Support Managed Services

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Content Type Social Media Blogs Videos Infographics Others

By Industry Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecom and IT Consumer Goods and Retail Education Media and Entertainment Healthcare and Life Sciences Travel and Hospitality Government Transportation and Logistics Manufacturing Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Contently launched its Customer Advisory Board which will recognize best strategic partner of contently on the basis of excellent content program demonstration. This will provide a platform to share best practices & connect with esteemed peers.

In January 2018, Alma Media will deploy Salesforce Data Management Platform which will enhance the development of customer experience who are more concerned about the data through external & internal data support.

Competitive Analysis: Global Content Marketing Software Market

Global content marketing software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content marketing software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Content Marketing Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in content marketing software market are Oracle, Adobe, Salesforce.com, inc, HubSpot, Inc., Alma Media, Curata, Inc., NewsCred, Contently, Percolate Industries, Inc., SPRINKLR INC., ScribbleLive, PathFactory, Uberflip, SnapApp, Inc., OneSpot, Skyword Inc., Alluresoft, LLC, Scoop.it Inc., BrandMaker GmbH, MINTENT, Wedia, Kapost, Vendasta, Social Annex, Inc.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Content Marketing Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Content Marketing Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Content Marketing Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Content Marketing Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

