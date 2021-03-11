Consumer IAM Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Consumer IAM Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Consumer IAM industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Consumer IAM Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats

Customer identity and access management helps an organization to manage and secure customer’s profile data, identity and control of access to services and applications. Customer IAM solution offers various benefits such as Seamless customer experiences, powerful security, Performance & scalability and Privacy. Increase in the Internet of Things and growth in the online business such as ecommerce will ultimately drive the market growth.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-consumer-iam-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth

Rise in cybercrimes due to online transactions can accelerate the market growth

Adoption of digitalization in various sectors such as healthcare, financial, banking and education among others might boost the market growth

Rise in the growth of retail and ecommerce business also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Improper and lack of identity standards along with budgetary constraints in utilizing consumer IAM Solutions acts as a market restraint

Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Consumer IAM Market

By Component

Solution Directory Services Identity Proofing/Verification Identity Authentication Identity Analytics Behavioural Analytics Single Sign On (SSO) Access Management Data Governance

Service Training and Education Services Advisory and Implementation Services Support Services



By Authentication Type

Passwords

Knowledge-Based Answers

Tokens

Biometrics

PIN

Security Certificates

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Others Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gigya which is a market leader in customer identity and access management was acquired by SAP SE. The acquisition would help SAP to manage customer’s preference, profile and controlling their data. With the acquisition SAP aimed to become market leader in customer identity and access management market

In December 2016, Experian PLC and Touch Bank launched FraudNet. The FraudNet solution would help in protecting the customer from online frauds which includes account takeover, opening of fake accounts and fraudulent online transactions, offering a secure online transaction

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-consumer-iam-market&somesh

Competitive Analysis

Global consumer IAM market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IAM market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer IAM market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Consumer IAM market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Consumer IAM market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Consumer IAM market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Consumer IAM market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-consumer-iam-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]