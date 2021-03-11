Connected Logistics Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027
Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market
Connected logistic is designed for the supply chain in order to handle future challenges in logistics. The complexity can occur due to mismanagement in supplier and production network. These supply chain complexity can be minimised by implementing new processes and enhanced digitalization. Connected logistics serves various purposes such as process transparency, information aggregation, higher visibility, analysis options, simulation options and forecast.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market
- Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market
- Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market
- Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market
Market Restraints:
- Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth
- Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint to market
- Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Connected Logistics Market
By Software
- Asset Management
- Remote Asset Management
- Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring
- Warehouse Internet of Things
- Building Automation System (BAS)
- Warehouse Management System (WMS)
- Warehouse Control System (WCS)
- Security
- Data Management
- Network Management
- Streaming Analytics
By Platform
- Device Management Platform
- Application Enablement Platform (AEP)
- Network Management Platform
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Deployment Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Transportation Mode
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Seaways
By Vertical
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Oil, Gas, and Energy
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Telecom and Information Technology
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Food and Beverage
- Chemicals
- Others
By Technology
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- NFC
- Satellite
By Device
- Gateways
- RFID Tags
- Sensor Nodes
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, Intel Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. collaborated in order to develop an IoT-based retail industry solution. The solution would help companies to take real time decisions and to get into the status of assets through the supply chain. Further, it would result in maximize asset utilization, minimize loss or spoilage of freight and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations
- In October 2016, HCL Technologies Limited announced the acquisition of Butler which is a provider of engineering and design services to the U.S. aerospace and defence customers. The acquisition would help HCL to strengthen its position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space
Competitive Analysis
Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected logistics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Connected Logistics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Logistics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Logistics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Logistics market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
