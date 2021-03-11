Connected Logistics Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Connected Logistics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Connected Logistics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Connected Logistics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market

Connected logistic is designed for the supply chain in order to handle future challenges in logistics. The complexity can occur due to mismanagement in supplier and production network. These supply chain complexity can be minimised by implementing new processes and enhanced digitalization. Connected logistics serves various purposes such as process transparency, information aggregation, higher visibility, analysis options, simulation options and forecast.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market

Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market

Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market

Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market

Market Restraints:

Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth

Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint to market

Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Connected Logistics Market

By Software

Asset Management Remote Asset Management Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring

Warehouse Internet of Things Building Automation System (BAS) Warehouse Management System (WMS) Warehouse Control System (WCS)

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Enablement Platform (AEP)

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Device

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Intel Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. collaborated in order to develop an IoT-based retail industry solution. The solution would help companies to take real time decisions and to get into the status of assets through the supply chain. Further, it would result in maximize asset utilization, minimize loss or spoilage of freight and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations

In October 2016, HCL Technologies Limited announced the acquisition of Butler which is a provider of engineering and design services to the U.S. aerospace and defence customers. The acquisition would help HCL to strengthen its position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space

Competitive Analysis

Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected logistics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Connected Logistics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Logistics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Logistics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Logistics market.

