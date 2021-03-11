Cloud Testing Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2027
The Latest Research Report of Cloud Testing Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Cloud Testing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cloud Testing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cloud Testing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global cloud testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing advancement in IoT & machine learning technologies and rising demand for devops for SDLC are the factor for the market growth.
Cloud testing is a component of software testing to test cloud-based Web applications with simulated, real-world Web traffic. They have the ability to verify the cloud functions such as performance scalability and redundancy. To reinforce functional system and business requirements, cloud testing has become necessary. The main function of the cloud testing is to identify relevant testing types; create cloud testing environment; and simulation of challenges in the real world by choosing the right testing strategy.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing cloud adoption will enhance the market growth
- Decreased price of ownership also acts as a market driver
- Growing demand for flexible and scalable delivery model will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period
- Rising usage of cloud sourcing technology for testing applications can contribute as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Strict government rules and regulation will also hamper the market growth
- Changing consumer demand is another factor restricting the growth of this market
- Currency fluctuation will also act as a restrain for the market
Segmentation: Global Cloud Testing Market
By Component
- Testing Tools/Platforms
- Functional Testing Tools
- Performance/Load Testing Tools
- GUI Testing Tools
- API Testing Tools
- Service Virtualization Tools
- Cross Browser Testing Tools
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Vertical
- Retail and Ecommerce
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, SmartBear Software announced the acquisition of Bitbar. This acquisition will be beneficial for the customer as it will offer them with unlimited device concurrency, and flexible deployment models. With this acquisition, Smartbear will be able to solidify their position in the market and will also provide better solution and services to their customers
- In April 2019, Sauce Labs Inc., announced the acquisition of Screener. Screener helps companies to check their UI through various browsers, devices and operating systems to automatically detect graphical regressions and identify anomalies, guaranteeing that users have the appropriate visual experience regardless of how they view an application. With this acquisition the company will be able add various capabilities to their continuous testing platform
Competitive Analysis
Global cloud testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud testing market are IBM Corporation; Oracle; Micro Focus; SmartBear Software; Tricentis; Akamai Technologies; Microsoft; CYGNET INFOTECH; Cavisson Systems Inc.; Cigniti Technologies; Cognizant; Capgemini.; Neotys; Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd; Codoid; Qualitest Group; CresTech Software Systems.; CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.; VOLANSYS Technologies; Etelligens Technologies among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Cloud Testing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Testing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cloud Testing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cloud Testing market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
