Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cloud Project Portfolio Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Cloud project portfolio management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in security and privacy concerns among various enterprises

Market Definition: Global Cloud project portfolio management Market

The cloud project portfolio management is a complete and integrated solution which dramatically improves the way project-driven organizations work, enabling efficient and effective project management while ensuring smarter business decisions based on a single source of project truth. It is useful in various applications such as project financial management offering, project execution management offering among others. The high adoption of cloud analytics, improved business efficiencies for the SMEs among others are some of the factors boosting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

There is increase in use of boyd and mobile devices drives the demand for cloud ppm that is expected to drive the market growth.

Rice in adoption of cloud analytics is also to drive the market growth.

There is increase for ROI in process manufacturing industries security is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There is rise in security and privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Cloud project portfolio management Market

By Application

Project Management

Portfolio Management

Demand Management

Resource Management

Financial Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and Ites

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, IBM Acquired Red Hat. Red Hat, Inc. which is an American multinational software company providing open-source software products, this acquisition IBM will become the leader in hybrid cloud providers.

In January 2019, Cloudera Merged with Hortonworks. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for data. With this merger cloudera will raise the bar on innovation in the big data space, especially in supporting an end-to-end big data strategy in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud project portfolio management Market

Global cloud project portfolio management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud project portfolio management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Cloud project portfolio management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud project portfolio management market are Broadcom (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Changepoint Corporation (Ontario), Clarizen . (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), MAVENLINK, INC. (U.S.), Oracle U.S.), Planisware (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Upland Software, Inc (U.S.), Workfront, Inc. (U.S.), Planisware. (US). Clarizen INC. (US); Microsoft Corporation (US); InnotasInc. (us) Onepoint Projects GmbH (Austria), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), amazon.com, Inc. (US).

Research Methodology: Global Cloud project portfolio management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Major Highlights of Cloud Project Portfolio Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Project Portfolio Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cloud Project Portfolio Management market.

