Cloud OSS BSS Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cloud OSS BSS Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cloud OSS BSS industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cloud OSS BSS Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of convergent billing systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

OSS/BSS stands for operations support systems/ business support system which provides network and customer data for back office. OSS is used to provide data such as network availability and network data information and BSS provide subscription information. Need of faster deployment and growing awareness about cloud OSS BSS is the major factor for the growth of this market. OSS and BSS provide efficient and reliable offer services to many subscribers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Increasing preference for convergent billing systems is driving the market.

Low operational cost is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Risk concerns related to cloud security is restraining the market.

Less adoption of cloud technology.

Segmentation: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

By Solutions Operations Support System Service Assurance Resource Inventory Management Network Management Business Support System Billing and Revenue Management Customer and Product Management Service Fulfilment

By Service Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By End- User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Architecture Revenue Management Service Fulfilment Service Assurance Customer Management Network Management Systems

By Network Cable & Satellite Fixed & Wireless Mobile MVNO/MVNE

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Tata Consultancy services announced the launch of their new version of HOBS (Hosted OSS/BSS) which is a TM Forum certified platform for digital enterprises. They will provide digital providers to simplify their processes, increase customer experience and to launch new digital services. The main aim is to provide security & privacy and a cloud based architecture business model.

In March 2015, Wipro Ltd announced that along with Orga Systems they are able to create a pre- integrated BSS solution. Wipro’s Open MVNO ‘Telco-in-a-box’ will provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSP) in mobile fixed broadband spaces and in postpaid and prepaid segments. The main aim is that through end- to- end solutions provide business value to the customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global cloud OSS BSS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud OSS BSS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia, Oracle, Sigma Systems Canada LP, Cisco Systems, MYCOM OSI, Comviva, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Optiva, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AMDOCS, SUBEX, TEOCO Corporation.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Cloud OSS BSS market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cloud OSS BSS market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cloud OSS BSS market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cloud OSS BSS market.

