Cloud Migration Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – Accenture PLC, Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

“The cloud migration services market was valued at USD 119.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 448.34 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.89% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Cloud Migration Market are Accenture PLC, Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, DXC Technology, Evolve IP LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Rightscale Inc. (Flexera), Tech Mahindra Ltd, VMware Inc., WSM International LLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Banking and Financial organizations are also accelerating the migration toward cloud solutions owing to the benefits such as flexibility, agility, and integration of emerging technologies and the FinTech ecosystems. Cloud solutions are helping banks to cut down expenses by slashing infrastructure costs significantly. Owing to this, many vendors are providing IaaS and PaaS applications to eliminate the need to manage to host, maintaining, updating, and scaling service operations targeted towards the BFSI sectors. Banks are widely recognizing that a cloud infrastructure can help them pursue sweeping modernization initiatives, including operational and customer-facing programs supported by AI, block-chain, and software containers.

– Bank of America commented on how Microsoft was going to be the part of its strategy, to migrate 80% of its technology workloads to virtual platforms, furthering its push to be a digital leader in financial services. BoA announced to allocate more of its USD 3 billion annual computing infrastructure budget to the public cloud, following a rapid improvement in security technology. This is expected to impact the market’s growth significantly over the forecast period. Furthermore, HSBC noted their close partnership with Google to secure a safe route to the cloud that would ensure future seamless migrations. HSBC is aiming for the cloud-first approach to data analytics and machine learning (MI).

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

