Cloud-based Contact Center Market 2021 Global Outlook – Avaya Contact Center (Ayaya Group), RingCentral Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

The Cloud-based Contact Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 13.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 44.86 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.11% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Cloud-based Contact Center Market are Avaya Contact Center (Ayaya Group), RingCentral Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., 3CLogic Inc., Connect First Inc., Five9 Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Aspect Software Parent Inc., 8X8 Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., NICE inContact, Teleforge Corporation, 1Stream Inc., AVOXI, Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI to Witness the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector is expected to witness significant growth for cloud-based contact centers. Many financial institutions are adopting cloud-based solutions in order to make the facilities convenient. The banking industry is becoming digital with the increased adoption of cloud platforms.

– For instance, Ameyo, a computer software enterprise offers cloud-based contact center software for the banking sector. According to Ameyo, the customer base for BFSI companies is becoming huge, thus creating the need for high levels of customer service. The customer interactions in the Banks and other Financial Institutions are very sensitive. It requires a sophisticated customer interaction software that helps to store, process and analyze the data in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

