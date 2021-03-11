Candles Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Suomen Kerta, Balthasar, Cereria Pernici, Delsbo Candles

Impact of COVID-19 on the global market for candles

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market as a result of the temporary shutdown of various manufacturing units. The imposition of lockdowns across the globe has resulted in a decline in the growth trajectory.

Market dynamics Drivers Increase the use of candles as an attractive aesthetic product to boost market growth During the review timeframe

According to the Candle Market Analysis conducted by MRFR, the increasing demand for candles as an aesthetically attractive product is projected to be a crucial factor that is expected to increase the market during the timeframe of the evaluation. Commercial use of candles is likely to show a surge due to the increasing number of spas and massages using scented candles, which will soon benefit the luxury candle market. In addition, the growing popularity of candle massage as a popular therapy providing relief from back pain, headache, and anxiety is recognised as another key factor that can develop the global market during the timeframe for review.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58485

Opportunities for action

Growing demand for organic candles to offer significant market opportunities during the forecast period

There has been an increase in the need for candles that do not produce carbon blackening, resulting in an increasing demand for organic candles, which is projected to provide a lucrative market growth opportunity during the timeframe for review.

Restrictions

Fluctuating prices of raw material to reduce market growth During the timeframe of the review

Fluctuating raw material prices are expected to have a negative impact on demand, which may hinder market growth during the timeframe of the assessment.

Full report : candles market

Challenges:

Growing competition from the unorganised sector to present a significant challenge during the forecast period

Growing competition among the unorganised sector is expected to hinder market growth and pose a significant challenge during the review period.

Cumulative analysis of growth

MRFR predicts that the global market for candles is projected to show decent growth during the forecast period while growing at a CAGR of 4.26%. The increasing demand for scented candles and the increasing prominence of aromatherapy are expected to play a significant role in strengthening the market in the assessment period.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58485

Market Segment

The Global Market for Candles segment analysis is performed by Category, Material Type, and Distribution Channel.

Segment by category

Luxury candles and economic candles are the category-based segments of the global market for candles. During the review period, the global economic candles segment is expected to dominate the global market for candles between the two segments. The segment is expected to have a market value of USD 8.275.4 million by 2023. On the other hand, the luxury candles segment is expected to see a higher CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period due to the growing preference for candles as home accessories.

By Materials

The material-based segments of the global market for candles are paraffin wax, synthetic wax, vegetable wax and animal wax. Among all, paraffin wax is expected to lead the market with a market valuation of USD 6,094.8 million by 2023. On the other hand, the vegetable wax segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.63 percent during the review period due to the increasing demand for cleaner wax candles.

By channel distribution

The distribution channel-based segments of the global candle market are store-based and non-store-based. Between the two segments, the non-store-based segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce by manufacturers.

Regional analysis of

According to the market research conducted by MRFR, the global market for candles can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

North America leading the global market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the global market during the review period due to the increasing demand for candles as home decor. The region is experiencing an increase in the use of aromatherapy to reduce stress and relaxation. In addition, the increase in demand for candles during festivals such as Easter and Christmas is likely to fuel market growth in the coming period.

Europe is expected to see significant growth in the forecast period

Europe is expected to see an increase in market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of candles as a decorative accessory. Poland is likely to make the most significant contribution to the development of the regional market in all countries during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58485