Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market to reach US$ 3,419.61 Mn by 2027 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

The cancer tissue diagnostics market is US$ 2,025.41 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 3,419.61 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced cancer tissue diagnostics in order to increase the efficiency of treatments in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as prevalence of cancer in the countries, increased mortality rates as well as growth strategies adopted by the market players in the European countries.

Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The major players operating in the cancer tissue diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), Danaher Corporation, and Abcam plc. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market. For instance, during June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the FDA approval for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay. The assay is approved to identifying patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) for treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of the growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India, total deaths due to cancer were 784,821. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced cancer diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the cancer tissue diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Global cancer tissue diagnostics market, based on the test type, was segmented as, immunohistochemical tests and in situ hybridization tests. In 2018, the immunohistochemical tests segment held a largest market share 57.65% of the cancer tissue diagnostics market, by test type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the low cost of the procedure. Higher acceptance of the method for diagnosis purpose. Moreover, the technique is easily accessible, and growth in number of products based on the technology. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor for the growth of the diagnostic tests. The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

To comprehend global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

