Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size is Projected to be Around USD 27.8 Billion by 2025

A research report on Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 27.8 Billion by 2025.

Increasing uptake of biosimilars, rising expenditure on healthcare, and availability of effective treatment methods including target specific and tailored treatments are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Cancer supportive care drugs are used to mitigate the harmful side effects of cancer treatment by protecting certain cells or organs. Cancer supportive care also known as palliative care is focused on relieving patients from side effects of cancer therapies. In cancer palliative care, supportive drugs are used to lessen the side effects of cancer treatments. In many cases, cancer treatments need to be stopped or doses need to lower due various reasons such as low blood cell counts. In such cases, cancer supportive drugs such as CSFs enable patients to continue with cancer treatments as well as in other cases, it also allows higher doses of cancer therapies. Cancer being one of the leading causes of death worldwide, there has been increasing focus on cancer treatments. Many cancer treatments come with various side effects such as fatigue, pain, fertility problems, depression, heartburn, sexual problems, bone diseases and other side effects. With such side effects, there is preference to use supportive care drugs during cancer treatments.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market report is segmented based on drug class, cancer type and by regional & country level. Based upon drug class, cancer supportive care drugs market is classified into granulocyte-colony stimulating factors (G-CSF), erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA), antiemetics, bisphosphonates, opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) and others. Based upon cancer type, cancer supportive care drugs market is classified into breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer and other cancers.

The regions covered in this cancer supportive care drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of cancer supportive care drugs is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Companies:

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs market report covers prominent players like,

Novartis Ag.

Johnson & Johnson

Hoffmann LA- Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc

Some other notable companies include Baxter International Inc

APR Applied Pharma Science Research S.A.

Fagron Group BV

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd.

Acacia Pharma Ltd.

Others

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Dynamics–

Growing incidences of cancer illness, the quickly growing biopharmaceutical sector, the growing scholarly & clinical study activities and increased cooperation among awareness-raising organizations are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, lifestyle changes, advances in healthcare, new therapeutics and increased per capita revenue are some other factors fostering the growth of market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 18.1 million new cases of cancer registered in 2018, 9.6 million Deaths were also recorded in 2018 which were regarded to cancer. Also, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 12.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer and 7.6 million deaths are recorded every year. Lung and breast cancer are the most prominent cancer types with the highest demand for supportive care drugs. However, lack of knowledge of distinct therapeutics in emerging economies used for cancer support, elevated therapy costs, strict government regulation and unfavorable rates of reimbursement may restrain the market growth.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global cancer supportive care drugs market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in this region. According to National Institute of Health, prevalence of cancer in 2018 was estimated to be 439.2 per 100,000 in the United States. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated that 206,200 new cancer diagnosed and 80,800 deaths from cancer occurred in Canada in 2017. Although high prevalence leads to burden on the population of the country, U.S. and Canada have developed healthcare systems and hence spend a lot for the treatment and research in the oncology field.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the global cancer supportive care drugs market over the forecast period. The major hare of this region is expected to attribute by the China and India. In these two countries the market is sharply affected by the factors such as the increasing adoption of biosimilars, useful health reforms and low cost bases.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Segmentation:–

By Drug Class: Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF), Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agents (ESA), Antiemetic’s, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), Others

By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

