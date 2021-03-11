Canada Vitamin D Therapy Market Statistics | Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Global Vitamin D Therapy Market is valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.82% over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, presence of a large target patient population, surge in levels of malnutrition and lack of exposure to sun are the major factors fueling the growth of Global Vitamin D Therapy Market.

Scope of Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Report-

A set of fat-soluble secosteroids which is responsible for increasing absorption of calcium, phosphate, magnesium and also for multiple other biological effects is known as Vitamin D. The important compounds in this group of vitamin D are Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2 also known as cholecalciferol and ergocalciferol. The deficiency of vitamin D results from inadequate sunlight exposure. This deficiency leading to bone softening disease such as rickets in children, it can degrade osteomalacia and osteoporosis in adults, increased risk of bone fractures, muscle weakness and bone fractures in adults. The Vitamin D Therapy is a type of treatment to treat the deficiency of Vitamin D. According to the Institute of Medicine, the recommended dosage is 600 international units (IU) for the 1 year to 70 year age group and 800 IU for aged over 70 years. Moreover, the upper limit of recommended nutritional allowance of vitamin D is 4,000 IU but it can be given with precautions.

The Global Vitamin D Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into osteoporosis, rickets, autoimmune disorder and skin diseases.

The regions covered in this Vitamin D Therapy Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Vitamin D Therapy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Vitamin D Therapy Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global vitamin D therapy market are,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Sanofi

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott

Novartis International AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Others

Increasing Awareness about Vitamin D Deficiency is one of the Major Factors Driving the Vitamin D Therapy Market Growth.

The increasing use of Vitamin D therapy to treat the Osteoporosis is one of the key application that driving the growth of the market. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, about more than 8.9 million fractures annually due to osteoporosis worldwide and about 9 million new osteoporotic fractures in which 1.6 million were at the hip, 1.7 million were at the forearm and 1.4 million were clinical vertebral fractures for the year 2000. Hence, increasing incidence of falls and fractures in senior adults due to elevated levels of parathyroid hormones and the low absorption of calcium from their diets is the one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, oral route of administration is also fueling the market growth and this is because of the ease of administration, pharmacodynamic activity, better pharmacokinetic, increased patient compliance, reduced chance of toxicity and higher preference for the oral route. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and the presence of a large target patient population are also contributing in the market growth. However, regulatory standards and side effects associated with external intake of supplements may hamper the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Vitamin D Therapy Market.

Geographically, North America region is expected to dominate the global vitamin D therapy market within the forecast period. This is because of the presence of leading market players and increasing healthcare investments in this region. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services U.S. estimated that, health care spending grew upto 4.6 percent reaching $3.6 trillion or $11,172 per person in 2018. Hence increasing Healthcare investments in the region is contributing in the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness strong growth in this market owing to the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, supportive policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, atypical diets, heavy air pollution, decreasing sun exposures and rising malnutrition levels in this region. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in this market due to the increased preference for nutritional supplements and enhanced healthcare awareness in this region.

Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

By Application: Osteoporosis, Rickets, Autoimmune Disorder, Skin Diseases

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

