Cable Drum Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global cable drum market size was valued at $547.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $767.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Cable drum is a spool shaped object. It is also known as cable reels. These drums are used to store a wide range of cables and wires to carry them for onsite use. In addition, most of these cable drums can be used multiple times, while some are for single use only. These drums make it easy to lay wires and cables without tangling. It saves packaging costs of cables and wires and helps in lowering transportation costs.

Growth associated with the oil industry and natural gas production around the globe is a prominent factor that fuels the demand for cable drums. In addition, rise in adoption of cables in the construction industry drives the market growth. However, competition from domestic manufacturers is anticipated to hamper market growth. Furthermore, rise in government expenditures for electricity around the globe, especially in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period.

The global cable drum market is segmented on the basis of material, mechanism, and region. By material, it is divided into wood, plywood, plastic, and steel. By mechanism, it is bifurcated into manual, and motorized. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR512

The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions and product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Hildebrandt Group, Schwabe GmbH, Cable Equipements, Conductix-Wampfler, Coxreels, Nicoletti, Bryant Unlimited, Hannay Reels, and Svenssongroup.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging cable drum market trends and dynamics.

In-depth cable drum market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the cable drum market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global cable drum market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within cable drum market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the cable drum industry.

GLOBAL CABLE DRUM MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL

– Wood

– Plywood

– Plastic

– Steel

BY MECHANISM

– Manual

– Motorized

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR512

KEY PLAYERS

– Bryant Unlimited

– Cable Equipements

– Conductix-Wampfler

– Coxreels

– Hannay Reels

– Hildebrandt Group

– Nicoletti

– Schill GmbH & Co. Kg.

– Schwabe GmbH

– Svenssongroup