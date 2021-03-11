Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Medical Gases and Equipment Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

With the rapid growth of the geriatric population in several countries, home healthcare solutions and equipment have become incredibly necessary in the recent times. An integral component of primary healthcare services, home healthcare solutions provide older patients personalized and a better quality of patient care in their homes, reduce the time duration of hospitalization, and provide continuous monitoring and more efficient medical treatment. Moreover, these services eliminate the requirement for traveling to the healthcare facilities for appointments.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, the rising incidence of lifestyle associated and chronic diseases and the ballooning hospitalization rates throughout the world are also propelling the demand for medical gases and devices. This is because these systems allow healthcare practitioners to provide safer and better patient care. The medical gas system assembles oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, medical air, and supply piped nitrogen and enables the healthcare workers to provide the required gases to the patients.

The sales of these systems are also predicted to be considerably high in the future years. On the other hand, the demand for medical gases is predicted to rise rapidly all over the world in the forthcoming years. When end user is taken into consideration, the medical gases and equipment market is divided into home healthcare, hospitals, emergency service, academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical industry. The hospitals category recorded significantly high growth in the market in the past.

