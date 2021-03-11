Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Medical Coding Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Medical coding is basically the process of translating healthcare and medical information and other important data into simple and easy to understand codes so that the healthcare records of patients can be easily documented and accurate medical billing can be produced in healthcare settings. This method originated in England over two millennia ago when medical practitioners used to collect statistical data and organize and store them in the form of numerical codes. Since then, the method has evolved considerably, with modern coding systems replacing the role of the book-keepers in the recent times.

Based on end user, the medical coding market can be split into hospitals, insurance companies, private healthcare organizations, and government organizations. Hospitals require medical coders to create a proper record of patient care and manage the massive amount of data generated. Medical codes are required by insurance companies to review clinical statements for the approval of insurance claim. Hospitals are the largest users of medical coding services due to large number of patients and huge amount of data generated in hospitals.

Ongoing partnerships and collaborations in the industry are expected to increase the market share of the key players in the coming years. For instance, in January 2017, Aviacode Inc., a medical coding and compliance services company acquired the assets of Florida-based Revant Solutions, a provider of coding outsourced services.

